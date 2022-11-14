Serena Williams thanks sister Lyndrea Price after accepting Portrait of a Nation award

Serena Williams took to Instagram to thank her elder step-sister Lyndrea Price after accepting the Portrait of a Nation award. Price was present at the National Portrait Gallery event, where Serena Williams and Venus Williams were honored with the Portrait of a Nation award.

Lyndrea Price is a designer and fashion merchandiser. Before stepping out into costume design, the oldest Williams sister worked as a web designer. Additionally, she is recognized for her frequent contributions to Venus Williams' clothing line, Eleven by Venus. She also serves as a costumer for Abbott Elementary, a well-known American sitcom.

Price's character was also featured in the famous feature film King Richard, which told the childhood stories of both Venus and Serena, and their father Richard, along with the rest of the Williams family.

Price posted a photo from the event on her Instagram, saying it was an honor to be invited and that it was a great event.

“#TheNationalPortraitGallery Event was more than amazing. Honored to attend with Mr Bailey my Boss when I worked at PriceWaterhouseCoopers in DC. Thx L.A Mia remember this,” she wrote.

Serena Williams reposted it on her Instagram stories and wrote:

“Love you sis.”

Lyndrea Price has been sighted at various tennis competitions, showing her support for her sisters.

Serena Williams and Venus Williams honored with Portrait of the Nation award

The Williams sisters were recently honored at the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery.

Serena Williams, Venus Williams, American record producer Clive Davis, and Chief Medical Advisor to the US President Dr. Anthony Fauci were among the seven recipients of the Portrait of a Nation award.

In the famous exhibition, New York-based artists Toyin Ojih Odutola and Robert Pruitt displayed newly commissioned portraits of tennis champions and entrepreneurs Serena and Venus Williams.

Janai Nelson, an American lawyer and the current President and Director-Counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, took to Twitter to post glimpses of the Williams sisters receiving their award.

"Congratulations to ⁦@serenawilliams⁩ for receiving the #portraitofanation award," Nelson tweeted.

"It’s important to see Black women smiling in the National Portrait Gallery. Black women are serious but we also have joy. We are the backbones of this country," the 23-time Grand Slam champion said, as conveyed by Nelson.

Janai Nelson @JNelsonLDF As @serenawilliams said: It’s important to see Black women smiling in the National Portrait Gallery. Black women are serious but we also have joy. We are the backbones of this country. As @serenawilliams said: It’s important to see Black women smiling in the National Portrait Gallery. Black women are serious but we also have joy. We are the backbones of this country. https://t.co/H1SJ9gvjxQ

Venus Williams, a former World No. 1 in both singles and doubles, also received an honorary award at the ceremony. She expressed her gratitude to Pruitt for his amazing work.

"The original #GOAT ⁦@Venuseswilliams⁩ accepts the #portraitofanation award looking like a super model and lauding the exquisite work of ⁦@robertpruittcom⁩," tweeted Nelson.

