Serena Williams' ''The Adventures of Qai Qai'' becomes No. 1 selling new release on Amazon books, husband Alexis Ohanian thanks fans for a flying start

Serena Williams' new book, The Adventures of Qai Qai, has made its way to the top of Amazon's list of new best-sellers.

Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian has thanked readers for helping to get the children's picture book off to a great start.

"THANK YOU for making @RealQaiQai, number one on Amazon today. WTG @serenawilliams," Ohanian tweeted.

The illustrations for the book that Williams authored have been done by Yesenia Moises.

The idea for the book, which went on sale on September 27, was based on a doll that belonged to Williams' daughter Olympia.

The 41-year-old had earlier revealed that the book had some great messages for children which revolved around self-confidence and believing in oneself.

Foyinsi @Foyinsi_Pub



Me playing it cool on the outside vs mood on the inside!



Happy Pub Day to THE ADVENTURES OF QAI QAI!!🥳 🏾 Getting to co-edit THEE @serenawilliams first children’s book and keep working with the extremely talented @yeseniadraws was EVERYTHINGGGGG.Me playing it cool on the outside vs mood on the inside!Happy Pub Day to THE ADVENTURES OF QAI QAI!!🥳 Getting to co-edit THEE @serenawilliams first children’s book and keep working with the extremely talented @yeseniadraws was EVERYTHINGGGGG. Me playing it cool on the outside vs mood on the inside!Happy Pub Day to THE ADVENTURES OF QAI QAI!!🥳💜👶🏾 https://t.co/b8phwWHS92

"It's so authentic. It's a story that we came up with during COVID and this particular book of Qai Qai is just about using our imagination because kids have such an amazing imagination. We couldn't leave the house and I was playing with Olympia and our doll Qai Qai who is this amazing personality on social media platforms and yet we just like wanted to put in people's minds that we can't forget just how important it is to use your imagination and play and also believe in yourself," Williams said on ABC's Good Morning America show while promoting the book.

Serena Williams' incredible career Golden Slam in both singles and doubles

Serena and Venus Williams

Serena Williams dominated women's tennis like none of her predecessors ever did, creating a staggering number of records throughout her long and illustrious career, some of which may never be broken.

Achieving a career Golden Slam not just in singles, but in doubles as well seems to be an ominous record to equal. The American is the only player to have completed the feat.

Partnering with her sister Venus Williams, she won gold at the Games in Sydney in 2000 after having won the French Open and US Open doubles titles in 1999.

The Wimbledon doubles title followed shortly before their 2000 Olympic gold medal, while an Australian Open doubles title in 2001 at age 19 enabled her to complete the career Golden Slam in doubles.

Serena Williams completed the Career Golden Slam in singles at the age of 30 after winning the gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics, nine years after completing the career Grand Slam by winning the 2003 Australian Open title.

Luis. @serenapower_ On this day in 2012



🥇 Serena Williams won the gold medal in singles at the 2012 London Olympics after defeating Maria Sharapova 6-0, 6-1.



Serena is still the only tennis player in history, male or female, to have a Career Golden Slam in both singles and doubles. On this day in 2012🥇 Serena Williams won the gold medal in singles at the 2012 London Olympics after defeating Maria Sharapova 6-0, 6-1.Serena is still the only tennis player in history, male or female, to have a Career Golden Slam in both singles and doubles. 📆 On this day in 2012 🥇 Serena Williams won the gold medal in singles at the 2012 London Olympics after defeating Maria Sharapova 6-0, 6-1.🐐 Serena is still the only tennis player in history, male or female, to have a Career Golden Slam in both singles and doubles. https://t.co/XZyMx7Zr5C

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far