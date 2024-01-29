Venus Williams has confirmed that she will take part in the WTA 1000 events in Miami and Indian Wells this year.

Williams has been seen in action sparingly in recent times. In 2023, she won just three of her 10 matches, with her last appearance coming at the US Open, where she bowed out in the first round.

While the 43-year-old was expected to return to action at the start of this season, she pulled out of the Australian Open and stated that she was targeting a comeback during the American swing in March.

Now, Williams has confirmed that she will be in action in Indian Wells and Miami later this year, two tournaments that she hasn't competed in since 2019.

"One of my big goals is to play United States, to play in Miami Open and the Indian Wells. I have not played there since 2019 due to injuries. It's a long time. These next tournaments will be in 2024, it's a lot of years not to play at home. So that's of course one of my big goals on the horizon, is to be there, prepare to do that. Amongst many goals on the court too," she said in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter)

"My little sister Serena told me I am not allowed to quit and of course I would never quit. Butt it's the mandate, she said no. So I will be back on the court," she added.

"Venus Williams will retire when she is ready; she has nothing to prove" - Former coach Rick Macci

Venus Williams at the 2023 US Open.

2023 marked Venus Williams' 30th season on the WTA tour. At the age of 43, she is not showing any signs of of retiring, despite the calls for her to do so have increased in recent times, especially after her sister Serena Williams ended her career in 2022.

The Williams sisters' former coach Rick Macci recently stated that Venus' passion remains as strong as ever and that she will only retire of her own accord and not due to any external influence or pressure.

"She loves to play. It's must-see TV. Everybody loves V. She is gonna do it when she wants to. She'll do it [retire] when she is ready. She just loves to play, she just loves to be out there. I mean she has nothing to prove," he said on an episode of the Match Point Canada podcast.

