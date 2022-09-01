Serena Williams a top-5 favorite to win US Open 2022 according to Brad Gilbert

23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams has moved into the top-5 favorites to win the ongoing US Open, according to tennis analyst Brad Gilbert. Williams has made a rollicking start to the last Major of her career after winning the first two rounds.

The experienced campaigner was at 50-1 odds in the first round and 30-1 in the second round. However, the American now stands at 14-1 odds to win the tournament in the third round.

The 40-year-old veteran, who is a six-time US Open champion, defeated Montenegrin Danka Kovinić in straight sets in the opening round. Subsequently, Serena Williams continued her impressive run after stunning second-seeded Anett Kontaveit 7-6(4), 2-6, 6-2 in the second round to make her way into the third round.

Iga Swiatek (who has odds of 33-10) and reigning US Open champion Daniil Medvedev (who has odds of 2-1) are the favorites in the women's and men's singles, respectively.

"The latest odds to win the mens and Women’s ⁦ @usopen," Brad Gilbert tweeted.

Meanwhile, Serena Williams was nowhere close to being a favorite before the US Open kicked off on 29th August. Williams has given a ray of hope to her fans to go all the way at Flushing Meadows after winning a grueling encounter against the World No. 2 in hopes of a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title.

Western and Southern Open champion and 17th seed Caroline Garcia (with odds of winning at 10-1), Roland-Garros runner-up and 12th seed Coco Gauff (odds of 10-1) and sixth seed Aryna Sabalenka (odds of 13-1) are the other three female players in the top five favorites to win the US Open.

22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal (with odds of winning 33-10), Carlos Alcaraz (odds of 11-2), Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios (odds of 6-1) and Matteo Berrettini (odds of 14-1) are the other four favorite players in the men's category for the New York Major.

Serena Williams will face Ajla Tomljanovic in 3R of US Open

Williams in action. Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Serena Williams will look to finish her glorious career on a high. The veteran, who has already announced that her days in the sport are numbered, is likely going to retire after the US Open.

Coming into the New York Major with a 1-3 record in singles, Williams played incredibly well to reach the third round of the event, scoring a top-5 win in the process.

The former World No. 1 will face another tough challenge from Australia's Ajla Tomljanović in the third round on Friday.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Serena Willams stun everyone by going all the way in US Open? Yes No 1 votes so far

Edited by Keshav Gopalan