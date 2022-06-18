"Serena Williams is a truly special person, there are very few such athletes in history" - Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

Serena Williams has written records in tennis throughout her illustrious, nearly 27-year career. The 23-time Grand Slam champion's dominance in the women's game in her era is unmatched.

But along came 21-year-old Iga Swiatek, who is making her own mark on tour this year. The World No. 1 is currently on a 35-match run, surpassing three of Williams' longest win streaks in the 2000s. She is tied with Williams' older sister Venus' record for most consecutive wins since 2000.

Asked if Iga Swiatek could be considered the new Serena Williams, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova said in an article on the Al Rehman Store's Sports Hub that while Swiatek's second French Open victory did not come as a surprise, she does not know if the Pole could be compared to the former World No. 1. The 2021 French Open finalist said that Williams is a "truly special person" and that there are "very few such athletes in history," especially on the women's tour.

"I don’t want to say that this is natural, but now it was not a surprise – unlike her (Iga Swiatek) victory two years ago," Pavlyuchenkova began.

I do not know (if she sees the new Serena Williams in Swiatek). Serena is a truly special person, there are very few such athletes in history, especially in women’s tennis," she added.

In her unbeaten run, Swiatek eclipsed Serena Williams' win streaks in 2014 (25), 2015 (27) and 2013 (34). The Pole also passed Venus Williams' 24-match win streak in 2002 and has now matched the 35 she set in 2000.

Serena Williams' fans rave over her wildcard entry into Wimbledon

Williams arrives at the Center Court of Wimbledon for her first-round match last year

Serena Williams is back from a near one-year break as she is set to compete at Wimbledon after receiving a wildcard. Williams is now ranked 1,208 after being out of action since incurring a leg injury in the first round of Wimbledon last year. But the seven-time Wimbledon champ is now set for her 21st appearance at the grasscourt Major.

Prior to Wimbledon, she will partner with World No. 4 Ons Jabeur in doubles in Eastbourne. The tournament begins June 19.

Fans of the 40-year-old American welcomed the good news on Twitter.

"Here comes the Queen. So excited for Wimbledon," one fan wrote.

"One of the greatest American athletes of all time. Glad she’s back," another fan wrote.

"WTA needs a global star like Serena in the draw. She is exciting...polarizing....and will bring non-tennis people to the game. I hope she is coming into tourney in shape so she can go deep into the draw. Go Serena!!" another post read.

"Imagine the (goat emoji) coming back after a yr (sic) off and win #Wimbledon?!. Stranger things hav (sic) happened and w/SERENA anything’s possible," one fan tweeted.

