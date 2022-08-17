Serena Williams turns down on-court interview requests following quick-fire defeat to Emma Raducanu in 2022 Cincinnati Open 1R

Serena Williams declined requests for an on-court interview after her 2022 Cincinnati Open first-round defeat to Emma Raducanu on Tuesday. Despite the emcee trying to persuade Williams to stay back, the American veteran was quick to walk away while waving to the crowd.

In a highly anticipated clash, Raducanu beat Williams with ease at the Western & Southern Open. The Brit won 6-4, 6-0 in her first career meeting with the 23-time Major champion.

With Williams announcing her plans to retire following the US Open this year, she was given the chance to speak to the crowd following her loss at the Canadian Open last week. While she obliged in Toronto, she declined to do the same in Cincinnati.

Ray Stubbs @Ray__Stubbs 🥇 #EmmaRaducanu was so humble last night in beating the great #serenawilliams in Cincinnati. But not only humble, SHE WAS FUCKING BRILLIANT!! Go Girl! US Champ again? Well of course!!! #EmmaRaducanu was so humble last night in beating the great #serenawilliams in Cincinnati. But not only humble, SHE WAS FUCKING BRILLIANT!! Go Girl! US Champ again? Well of course!!!🇬🇧🥇🙏❤️ https://t.co/Cx6Rl9ULp5

Serena 0-2 since announcing her retirement. Emcee tried to stop her for an on-court interview for the crowd, but Serena blew past. Emma Raducanu gets a confidence building win ahead of her US Open title defense, soundly beating Serena Williams 6-4, 6-0 in R1 of #CincyTennis Serena 0-2 since announcing her retirement. Emcee tried to stop her for an on-court interview for the crowd, but Serena blew past. Emma Raducanu gets a confidence building win ahead of her US Open title defense, soundly beating Serena Williams 6-4, 6-0 in R1 of #CincyTennis.Serena 0-2 since announcing her retirement. Emcee tried to stop her for an on-court interview for the crowd, but Serena blew past.

The 40-year-old announced her plans to retire earlier this month. Since then, she hasn’t sat for any press conference and is following the trend in Cincinnati too.

Serena didn't do one after her loss at Toronto either, though there she did stay on court for a planned ceremony, unlike here tonight. Unsurprisingly, Serena Williams not doing a press conference tonight at #CincyTennis . (She hasn't done one since her retirement announcement.)Serena didn't do one after her loss at Toronto either, though there she did stay on court for a planned ceremony, unlike here tonight. Unsurprisingly, Serena Williams not doing a press conference tonight at #CincyTennis. (She hasn't done one since her retirement announcement.)Serena didn't do one after her loss at Toronto either, though there she did stay on court for a planned ceremony, unlike here tonight.

Williams is scheduled to be seen in action next at the New York Major, which begins on August 29.

“I'm just happy for her because she's making the decision and she's doing it on her terms” - Rick Macci on Serena Williams' retirement

Serena Williams at the 2022 Canadian Open.

Rick Macci, the childhood coach of Serena Williams, is happy that the American tennis legend is retiring on her terms.

Speaking to TMZ, the 67-year-old said that Williams’ decision to step away from the sport did not surprise him because she had so much else going on.

“It doesn't surprise me. Listen, she's doing this on her terms. She has a lot of things going on. I'm just happy for her because she's making the decision and she's doing it on her terms,” Macci said.

“It's not an injury, she's not hanging on too long or anything like that, but what I really like is it's gonna end at the US Open. That's where she won her first Grand Slam and people in New York love it. I think it's gonna be a must-see TV and knowing Serena, she's gonna go out with a bang,” he added.

Maci also lauded Williams for the positive influence she's had on people throughout her career.

“You're doing it on your terms. Most of all, you're happy and that's the most important thing. You've influenced so many people's lives, you have no idea. Not just people playing tennis and to me, I think your greatest act is yet to come,” he stated.

