Serena Williams turns up the style in chic brown ensemble in latest mirror selfie, captures Paris Hilton's attention

Serena Williams may have retired from tennis a few years back, but when it comes to fashion, her outfits still reflect her style and confidence. On Sunday, the 23-time Grand Slam champion lit up Instagram with a mirror selfie.She posed in front of a mirror, wearing a sleek coffee colored crop top paired with a long, figure-hugging skirt and red heels. She captioned the post:&quot;… But wait, let me take Celfie’&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe post captured the attention of fans and celebrities alike. Paris Hilton dropped a heart-eyed emoji, whereas others like Kesha McLeod and Watts Drums filled the comments section with hearts and admiration.Comments sectionTwo days ago, Serena Williams captured herself sitting in what appeared to be a living room of her hotel, working on a laptop. She sang praise for Hotel Fouquet's New York.&quot;Checking in for luxury, and checking off my to-do list. Mom life and @serena.ventures always has me on my toes. IMO theres nothing like working in a French inspired hotel with soft sheets and strong WiFi. I enjoyed that stay… and yea they passed the test!&quot; she wrote in the caption.Fouquet's New York is the first U.S. outpost of the celebrated French luxury hotel group, Groupe Barrière, known for its storied venues like Fouquet’s Paris on the Champs-Élysées. The French-inspired hotel is situated in downtown Tribeca.Serena Williams embarks on an epic journey with her daughtersSerena Williams made a promise to her firstborn daughter, Olympia, a year ago that they would go on a trip to roam around and visit the Seven Wonders of the World. The first stop of their adventure took them to the Niagara Falls.Williams posted photos and moments from her experience there, which included wearing a red poncho and taking a cruise trip to witness the majestic Niagara Falls. Williams accompanied the post with a caption revealing the details of her trip. She wrote:&quot;A year ago I told @olympiaohanian that we would start an epic girls trip that would include the 7 wonders of the world, and there are alot of them! Natural wonders. Man made wonders. Ancient wonders. So we are going to do them all. We started with #NiagaraFalls … where to next?&quot;Williams now seems to be in New York for her professional commitments. She will soon take her daughters to the next wonder of the world.