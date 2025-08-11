  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Serena Williams turns up the style in chic brown ensemble in latest mirror selfie, captures Paris Hilton's attention

Serena Williams turns up the style in chic brown ensemble in latest mirror selfie, captures Paris Hilton's attention

By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 11, 2025 02:23 GMT
2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Inside - Source: Getty
Serena Williams turns up the style in chic brown ensemble in latest mirror selfie, captures Paris Hilton's attention - Source: Getty

Serena Williams may have retired from tennis a few years back, but when it comes to fashion, her outfits still reflect her style and confidence. On Sunday, the 23-time Grand Slam champion lit up Instagram with a mirror selfie.

Ad

She posed in front of a mirror, wearing a sleek coffee colored crop top paired with a long, figure-hugging skirt and red heels. She captioned the post:

"… But wait, let me take Celfie’"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The post captured the attention of fans and celebrities alike. Paris Hilton dropped a heart-eyed emoji, whereas others like Kesha McLeod and Watts Drums filled the comments section with hearts and admiration.

Comments section
Comments section

Two days ago, Serena Williams captured herself sitting in what appeared to be a living room of her hotel, working on a laptop. She sang praise for Hotel Fouquet's New York.

Ad
"Checking in for luxury, and checking off my to-do list. Mom life and @serena.ventures always has me on my toes. IMO theres nothing like working in a French inspired hotel with soft sheets and strong WiFi. I enjoyed that stay… and yea they passed the test!" she wrote in the caption.

Fouquet's New York is the first U.S. outpost of the celebrated French luxury hotel group, Groupe Barrière, known for its storied venues like Fouquet’s Paris on the Champs-Élysées. The French-inspired hotel is situated in downtown Tribeca.

Ad

Serena Williams embarks on an epic journey with her daughters

Serena Williams made a promise to her firstborn daughter, Olympia, a year ago that they would go on a trip to roam around and visit the Seven Wonders of the World. The first stop of their adventure took them to the Niagara Falls.

Williams posted photos and moments from her experience there, which included wearing a red poncho and taking a cruise trip to witness the majestic Niagara Falls. Williams accompanied the post with a caption revealing the details of her trip. She wrote:

Ad
"A year ago I told @olympiaohanian that we would start an epic girls trip that would include the 7 wonders of the world, and there are alot of them! Natural wonders. Man made wonders. Ancient wonders. So we are going to do them all. We started with #NiagaraFalls … where to next?"

Williams now seems to be in New York for her professional commitments. She will soon take her daughters to the next wonder of the world.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas

Quick Links

Edited by Pratham K Sharma