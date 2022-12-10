Serena Williams' venture capital firm invests in $12M funding round of tech-enabled healthcare platform

Serena Williams' venture capital firm, "Serena Ventures," recently led a $12 million Series A funding round of Juno Medical, a tech-enabled healthcare platform with a focus on providing healthcare facilities accessible to the masses at affordable prices. The funding round was co-led by Serena Williams and Julian Eison, the Managing Partner at NEXT VENTURES.

The American tennis great started Serena Ventures in 2014 with a particular focus on investing in businesses run by women and people of color. After her 'evolution away' from tennis, Williams had said that going ahead, she would devote more time to her venture capital firm.

Williams herself reacted to her firm's latest investment, expressing her pride and excitement at the development.

"Inspire, ignite, excel," Serena Williams wrote on Instagram.

Williams reacts to the news, via Instagram Stories.

US-based Juno Medical's services are aimed at providing families with adult primary care, women's health care, pediatrics, and same-day care, all under one roof in a one-stop solution. The new investment from Serena Ventures and NEXT VENTURES will help the company expand to other locations in the United States.

Serena Williams continues to create an impact in the business world, launches her first wellness brand

Serena Williams in action at the Rogers Cup Toronto.

Since moving away from professional tennis, Serena Williams seems to be making even more rapid strides in the business field, as she recently announced the launch of her first wellness brand, "Will Perform."

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion launched Will Perform with the aim of helping athletes as well as non-athletes with solutions for pain relief and muscle support. The initial product line includes lotions, roll-ons, and other products meant to ease pain and enhance recovery and self-care.

Reacting to the same, Williams revealed that the project has been in the making for many years. She further stated that she understands the importance of recovery, not just as a former top-level athlete, but also as a mom, and came up with the idea of launching a self-curated recovery collection.

“This day has been years in the making, and I am super excited to be launching my new brand WILL PERFORM!!! Recovery has been such an important part of my career and my life-especially as a mom-so I can’t wait for you all to experience the recovery collection that I curated. Head over to @wiillperform and willperform.com to learn more!” Williams wrote on Instagram.

Hank Mercier and Erik Ryan are Williams' co-founders at Will Perform.

