"What a surprise!" - Serena Williams and Venus Williams attend Pearl Jam concert

After an intense and emotional end to the 2022 US Open, Serena Williams attended a Pearl Jam concert with her sister Venus Williams. The Williams sisters let their hair down and enjoyed a night out, dancing to the tunes of the iconic band.

The older sister took to her social media to express her excitement about attending the concert with Serena.

"Best concert, nicest people 💕💕💕✨✨✨Pearl Jam and what a surprise!" Venus Williams captioned a post.

Chanda Rubin pays tribute to Serena Williams and Venus Williams

Serena Williams and Venus Williams in action at the 2022 US Open.

Former American tennis pro turned commentator Chanda Rubin paid tribute to the Williams sisters for their contribution to tennis.

While speaking highly of the pair, the 46-year-old, in conversation with NPR, also pointed out the difference between the demeanors of both players.

"They were so dynamic as players. You look at, you know, their games and how much fun it was to watch them. You know, they were aggressive. They were attacking players. They showed emotion, Serena in particular. Venus was a bit quieter. But even that contrast made it interesting," said Rubin.

She also touched upon how the two black women dominating the sport brought a lot of attention and opened up the game to several new demographics.

"And then they're going up against each other. I mean, now you're getting all these eyes on the sport. And the fact that they are two Black women at that point and minorities in a predominantly white sport, it just brought so much interest. And you have now a whole new demographic of, you know, kids and players who can relate and who are interested in the sport," said Rubin.

BlueprintAfric @blueprintafric



Grand slam champion, Serena Williams thanked her sister, Venus Williams during her retirement speech at the



@serenawilliams @Venuseswilliams This was such a surreal moment for the Williams sisters 🥺🥺Grand slam champion, Serena Williams thanked her sister, Venus Williams during her retirement speech at the @usopen This was such a surreal moment for the Williams sisters 🥺🥺 Grand slam champion, Serena Williams thanked her sister, Venus Williams during her retirement speech at the @usopen 💙 @serenawilliams @Venuseswilliams https://t.co/iNBaGRGEl1

Former World No. 1 Garbine Muguruza recently stated that she used to look up to Serena and Venus Williams in her younger years as they were winning Grand Slams regularly.

"At the time, I was a little girl, six or seven years old, and Serena and Venus were already playing and winning Grand Slams. From that moment on, I started to really dream big and to think that if I had character like that, I could become like Serena," revealed Muguruza about Serena Williams.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anirudh