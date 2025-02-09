Serena Williams & Venus Williams' childhood coach sheds light on what made their father Richard special compared to other tennis parents

Coach Rick Macci has once again taken to social media to reveal Richard Williams' coaching secrets. Macci was a part of Venus and Serena Williams's early coaching setup and was on hand to observe their father, Richard's, often eccentric methods.

Macci has often used his X account to reminisce about his time with the Venus and Serena Williams and took to the platform on Sunday to post about Williams' mixing hard work and pleasure into his daughters' routine. He wrote:

"Richard daily had his kids laughing and smiling on court. He was the most intense serious tennis parent. He knew the world had double trouble in Venus/ Serena and crafted the mental daily double in training. Make it FUN when you SWEAT and Run."

Trending

Expand Tweet

Macci was immortalized in the movie King Richard, which had Will Smith playing the part of the girl's father. He has a very successful coaching and training background and is a USPTA (United States Professional Tennis Association) Master Professional and a seven-time USPTA coach of the year. He's overseen five number-one-ranked players, including Andy Roddick and Maria Sharapova.

Venus and Serena Williams's coach Rick Macci often posts about Richard Williams' legacy

F1 Grand Prix of Miami - Source: Getty

Serena Williams' coach, Rick Macci, is a 2010 inductee to the USPTA Florida Hall of Fame and currently consults on the USTA Player Development Program in Boca Raton, Florida.

Previously Macci has used his X (formerly Twitter) account to talk about Richard Williams' debilitating coaching methods, and how he would drill Serena and Venus remorselessly to get the best out of them. Sometimes those methods would appear unconventional to other coaches. Macci posted (per FOOTBOOM):

"Nobody fell on the court as much as VW and MEEK. Coaches watching thought they were off balance or clumsy. These two little warriors tried so hard to get that ball when low that lunging and falling down was part of that Compton DNA playbook. RAGE!"

Macci respected and admired Williams Sr. teaching his daughters, particularly lessons about taking responsibility for their successes and failures. He wrote:

"They (Serena and Venus) never made excuses. Excuses were illegal in the Williams family. The life lessons Richard and Oracene taught daily are on the parents' Mt. Rushmore. Even more so the two little warriors that heard every word but, even more importantly, listened."

Serena Williams went on to win 23 singles Grand Slams. Older sister Venus won seven singles major titles, including five at Wimbledon. Richard Williams died in August 2019 but left a coaching legacy for tennis gurus like Rick Macci to admire and pass on.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Venus Williams and Father Richard recall one match that 7-time Grand Slam champion "should have won"