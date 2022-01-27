Serena Williams and Venus Williams to be honored by the Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery

The Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery has confirmed that Serena Williams and Venus Williams are among the Portrait of a Nation honorees this year. The legendary American sisters will have their portraits hanging in the Smithsonian.

The National Portrait announced on their official website that a total of seven individuals will be honored at this year's Portrait of a Nation Gala on 12 November.

"The Portrait of a Nation Gala will celebrate seven remarkable individuals for their transformational impact on the nation’s history, development, and culture," a post on the National Portrait website read.

"We are proud to introduce the 2022 Portrait of a Nation Honorees who embody creativity, individuality, excellence, and service to the people of our country: Jose Andres, Clive Davis, Ava DuVernay, Marian Wright Edelman, Anthony S. Fauci, Serena Williams, Venus Williams.

National Portrait Gallery @smithsoniannpg Save the date to see the honorees’ portraits as part of “Recent Exhibitions” opening November 10. You can also follow along as we take you behind-the-scenes at the Portrait of a Nation fundraiser on November 12 when each honoree is presented with the Portrait of a Nation Award. Save the date to see the honorees’ portraits as part of “Recent Exhibitions” opening November 10. You can also follow along as we take you behind-the-scenes at the Portrait of a Nation fundraiser on November 12 when each honoree is presented with the Portrait of a Nation Award. https://t.co/Z3F3tvjGnN

Several eminent Americans have their portraits displayed in the Smithsonian, including George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln.

Venus and Serena Williams have yet to feature in 2022

Serena Williams' ranking could fall to 246

Venus and Serena Williams struggled with form and fitness last season. Venus started her 2021 season at the Yarra Valley Classic in Melbourne, where she was eliminated in the second round. This was followed by another second-round exit at the Australian Open.

After losing in the first round of the French Open, Venus competed in her 90th Major at Wimbledon. However, she was eliminated in the second round by eventual quarterfinalist Ons Jabeur.

Serena's most notable moment of 2021 came at the Australian Open, where she reached the semifinals before losing to eventual champion Naomi Osaka.

Following a disappointing claycourt season, Williams withdrew from Wimbledon after injuring her leg in her opening-round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich. She skipped the rest of the season due to injury and has consequently slipped to 41 in the WTA rankings.

Having skipped the Australian Open, she could drop to 246 when the latest rankings are released on Monday. Venus, meanwhile, could fall as low as 464.

Also Read Article Continues below

It is unclear when the two sisters plan to return to action.

Edited by Arvind Sriram