"Serena Williams & Venus Williams are officially on my list of a** whoopings to give" - Kevin Hart jokingly issues open challenge 

Kevin Hart recently took to Instagram to issue an open challenge to both Serena Williams and Venus Williams. The actor jokingly goaded the Williams sisters into facing off against him in a tennis match as he practiced with his 15-year-old son Hendrix Hart.

In the video posted on his Instagram story, Hart can be seen trash-talking his son before turning his attention toward Serena Williams and her sister.

Kevin Hart issued a tongue-in-cheek open challenge to Serena and Venus Williams

"I'm ready son! He can't return the heat! He can't return the heat! Somebody call Serena Williams and Venus Williams and tell them I'm out here and that's on God, they are officially on my list of a** whoopings to give," Hart exclaimed.

While Serena retired from professional tennis a year ago, Venus is in the final phase of her career and is ranked a lowly 533rd in the WTA singles rankings. In that context, it makes a lot of sense why the comedian took the opportunity to challenge the Williams sisters, as they are currently not in their best shape.

For the uninitiated, Kevin Hart and Serena Williams are good friends and frequent collaborators. They even joined forces in 2016 for a Nike workout event that the former jokingly called "The Hart Serena" workout then.

Hart also asserted dominance over his son during the video and seemed reassured about his own tennis skills ahead of the prospective match-up with the Williams sisters.

"Now as a father, here's what you gotta do. You gotta keep your foot on your kid's neck! So my boy wanted to play me in tennis, I said - 'Fine, let's go to the tennis court! Let's get it on!' See, this is why I keep it in the crib so that I can kick his a** on the ranking. Here's the thing, you gotta control the ball, the ball won't control you!"

Serena Williams is enjoying her life post-retirement

Serena and her husband Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams seems to be enjoying her time away from tennis after her retirement at the US Open last year. The 23-time Major winner was recently involved in the documentary film "Copa 71," which told the extraordinary story of the 1971 Women's Soccer World Cup. She was joined by fellow pioneering female athletes Alex Morgan and Brandi Chastain.

Moreover, the documentary is produced by Westbrook Studios, the same production house behind the award-winning biopic "King Richard," which chronicled the life of her father Richard Williams.

The 41-year-old and her husband Alexis Ohanian also took to social media earlier this week to share some adorable videos of baking with their daughter Olympia.

