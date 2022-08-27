Serena Williams and Venus Williams receive 2022 US Open women's doubles wildcard

Serena Williams and Venus Williams will appear as a doubles team at a Grand Slam for one last time as they have received a wildcard for the women's doubles tournament at the US Open.

This will be the first time the two sisters will be doubles partners since the 2018 French Open, when they were eliminated in the third round by Andreja Klepac and Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez.

Venus and Serena have won the women's doubles event at the US Open twice, in 1999 and 2009. They beat Chanda Rubin and Sandrine Testud for their first title, and then-top seeds Cara Black and Liezel Huber for their second.

Venus Williams and Serena Williams' last doubles appearance at the US Open came in 2014, where they reached the quarterfinals before being beaten by eventual champions Elena Vesnina and Ekaterina Makarova.

The duo have been one of the greatest doubles pairings of all time, winning 14 Majors. Their last doubles victory came at Wimbledon in 2016, beating Timea Babos and Yaroslava Shvedova 6-3, 6-4 in the final.

The pair have an incredible record of not losing a single Grand Slam doubles they featured in. In addition to their 14 Major doubles titles, they have also teamed up to win three Olympic gold medals in doubles - in 2000, 2008, and 2012.

Jason @Hurleytennis



that's right: Serena and Venus have teamed up to make 14 Grand Slam doubles finals, and they won each and every one of those. WTA Insider @WTA_insider Serena Williams and Venus Williams have been granted a wildcard into doubles. #USOpen Serena Williams and Venus Williams have been granted a wildcard into doubles. #USOpen https://t.co/Rd9eDexb62 out of all of the Williams superlatives, i think the one that is discussed the least is that they are 14-0 in Grand Slam women's doubles finals.that's right: Serena and Venus have teamed up to make 14 Grand Slam doubles finals, and they won each and every one of those. twitter.com/WTA_insider/st… out of all of the Williams superlatives, i think the one that is discussed the least is that they are 14-0 in Grand Slam women's doubles finals.that's right: Serena and Venus have teamed up to make 14 Grand Slam doubles finals, and they won each and every one of those. twitter.com/WTA_insider/st…

The doubles competition begins on Wednesday, August 31.

How have Venus Williams and Serena Williams fared this season?

Serena Williams announced that she will retire from tennis later this year.

Venus and Serena Williams did not feature in 2022 until the end of the grasscourt season.

The older sister competed in the mixed doubles category at Wimbledon, partnering Jamie Murray, and reached the last 16 before losing to Jonny O'Mara and Alicia Barnett. Venus then suffered opening-round exits (singles) at the Citi Open, the Canadian Open, and the Western & Southern Open.

Younger sister Serena made her singles comeback at Wimbledon and lost to Harmony Tan in the first round after a grueling encounter that lasted 3 hours and 14 minutes. She then entered the Canadian Open and reached the second round before losing to Belinda Bencic.

Most recently, she competed at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati, where she was thrashed 6-4, 6-0 by Emma Raducanu in the first round. The 40-year-old Serena will be playing her last Grand Slam at the US Open as she has announced her plans to retire from tennis later this year.

In the women's singles, Venus faces Alison van Uytvanck in the first round while Serena will be up against Danka Kovinic in her opening match.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anirudh