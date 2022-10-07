Serena Williams and Venus Williams' sister to be part of popular sitcom Abbott Elementary

Serena Williams and Venus Williams' sister Lyndrea Price is set to be a part of the popular American sitcom Abbott Elementary and recently shared visuals from her time on set.

Lyndrea Price is the older half-sister of Venus and Serena Williams and is a successful businesswoman and entrepreneur. She is also an accomplished costume designer and will showcase her skills with her designs for Abbott Elementary.

Lyndrea shared the news on her Instagram account and was on set during the shoot for one of the episodes of the show's second season. The American is said to have made similar contributions to Hollywood productions in the past as well. According to IMDB, the 44-year-old was also part of the costume design team for another famous sitcom, Euphoria.

The older Williams sister started her career as a web designer before foraying into costume design. She is also known to regularly contribute to Venus Williams' clothing brand 'Eleven by Venus.' Lyndrea's character was also featured in the famous feature film King Richard that told the childhood stories of both Venus and Serena Williams, and their father Richard, along with the Williams family.

Lyndrea Price has been spotted at various tennis tournaments in the past, showing her support for her sisters during some of their matches.

Serena Williams reveals 'advice' from daughter Olympia ahead of US Open during her farewell swing

Serena Williams recently opened up about an adorable moment with her daughter Olympia after her early loss at the 2022 Cincinnati Open. Williams lost in the first round in Cincinnati to Emma Raducanu before receiving some words of encouragement from her five-year-old. Olympia urged her mother to keep going and 'do what she feels', making Williams quite emotional.

"Apparently, she was saying like, 'Go, Momma, I'm so proud of you,' and I was like, 'What?'. So then she comes back after I had lost in Cincinnati, she came back and she's like, 'It's okay, Momma, you just have to do what you feel,' and I literally wanted to cry. It was like, 'Do what you feel. Do what your heart tells you.' It was the sweetest thing ever," Serena Williams said during her recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

The 2022 US Open was Williams' final career tournament and it turned out to be an emotional farewell for the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, who was accompanied by her family members and close ones in all three matches she played at the Major. She bowed out of the tournament with a loss to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round.

