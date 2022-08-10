Serena Williams vs Belinda Bencic: Where to watch, TV schedule, Live streaming details, and more | Canadian Open

Former World No. 1 Serena Williams will square off against Belinda Bencic in the second round of the Canadian Open on Wednesday.

Williams entered the tournament on the back of a first-round exit at the Wimbledon Championships against France's Harmony Tan. However, the American legend returned to winning ways with a hard-fought 6-3, 6-4 victory over Nuria Parrizas-Diaz.

Ladies and Gentlemen: Serena Williams

Williams is competing at the Canadian Open for the first time in three years. Her last appearance was in 2019 when she finished runner-up, retiring in the first set against Bianca Andreescu in the final.

The 40-year-old has a terrific record at the Canadian Open, winning the event three times in her career (2001, 2011, 2013).

Belinda Bencic, on the other hand, is making her third appearance in Toronto. She secured her place in the second round with a comprehensive win against Tereza Martincova, 6-4, 6-2.





Gee I wonder why Belinda Bencic would still be on court 45 minutes after winning her opening round match 6-4, 6-2 at the Canadian Open vs Tereza Martincova and practicing her return of serve???

The Swiss player is also a former champion at the Canadian Open. She capped off a memorable campaign in 2015 by defeating the likes of Caroline Wozniacki, Anna Ivanovich, Serena Williams and Simona Halep en route to her second WTA title.

Bencic has had a good season so far, garnering 28 wins from 41 matches and winning the Charleston Open in April. She also finished runner-up at the bett1open in Berlin where she was bested by World No. 5 Ons Jabeur.

Bencic entered the Canadian Open on the back of a first-round loss at Wimbledon and a quarterfinal exit at the Ladies Open Lausanne.

Bencic at the 2022 bett1open

Serena Williams vs Belinda Bencic match schedule

The second-round match between Serena Williams and Belinda Bencic at the Canadian Open will take place on Wednesday.

Match timing: 7 pm local time, 12 am BST, 4:30 am IST

Date: August 10, 2022

Serena Williams vs Belinda Bencic streaming details

Here's a list of channels that are broadcasting the WTA 1000 event:

Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom, Ireland.

beIN SPORTS - Australia, France.

Canal+ - Poland.

DAZN - Spain, Canada, Japan.

DigiSport - Hungary, Romania.

iQIYI - China.

NowTV - Hong Kong.

Nova Sports - Greece & Cyprus.

Okko Sport - Russia.

O2 - Czech Republic.

Starhub - Singapore.

Supertennis - Italy.

Tennis Channel - Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Netherlands, USA.

TSN, Sportsnet and TVA Sports - Canada.

Live streaming will be available on Tennis TV and Tennis Channel Plus apps

