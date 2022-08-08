Serena Williams vs Nuria Parrizas-Diaz: Where to watch, TV schedule, Live streaming details, and more | Canadian Open

Former World No. 1 Serena Williams will square off against Nuria Parrizas-Diaz in the first round of the Canadian Open on Monday.

Williams used her protected ranking to enter the main draw of the tournament. She made her return to the singles tour at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships in June but was ousted by France's Harmony Tan in a hard-fought three-set encounter in the opening round.

Lukas Weese @Weesesports



23-time Grand Slam champion.



Practicing before her opening match at



#NBO22 Serena Williams.23-time Grand Slam champion.Practicing before her opening match at @NBOtoronto on Monday. Serena Williams. 23-time Grand Slam champion. Practicing before her opening match at @NBOtoronto on Monday. #NBO22 https://t.co/B192bCTnbg

Williams will compete at the Canadian Open for the first time in three years. Her last appearance was in 2019 when she finished runner-up, retiring in the first set against Bianca Andreescu in the final.

The American has a great record at the Canadian Open, winning the event three times in her career (2001, 2011, 2013).

Nuria Parrizas-Dias, on the other hand, will be making her first appearance at the Canadian Open. The Spaniard has had a decent season so far, chalking up 20 wins from 41 matches, including a semifinal run at the Monterrey Open and a quarterfinal finish at the Morocco Open. She also made the third round at the Australian Open before losing to Jessica Pegula in straight sets.

Nuria Parrizas-Diaz at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day 3

Parrizas-Dias entered the Canadian Open qualifiers on the back of a last-eight finish at the Palermo Ladies Open followed by a first-round exit at the Poland Open. She put up a solid performance against Kayla Cross in the first qualifier but couldn't fend off Cristina Bucsa in the second. However, the 31-year-old entered the main draw as a lucky loser after Victoria Azarenka announced her withdrawal from the tournament.

Tennis Canada @TennisCanada



Still a great performance from the 17-year-old. She has a bright future! Valiant effort from Kayla Cross in #NBO22 qualifying, she pushed second seed and world No. 59 Nuria Parrizas Diaz through a hard fought opening set before ultimately falling to the Spaniard.Still a great performance from the 17-year-old. She has a bright future! Valiant effort from Kayla Cross in #NBO22 qualifying, she pushed second seed and world No. 59 Nuria Parrizas Diaz through a hard fought opening set before ultimately falling to the Spaniard. Still a great performance from the 17-year-old. She has a bright future! https://t.co/XfIGrLRiv9

Serena Williams vs Nuria Parrizas-Diaz match schedule

The first-round match between Serena Williams and Nuria Parrizas-Diaz at the Canadian Open will take place on Monday.

Match timing: 12:15 pm local time, 5:15 pm BST, 9:45 pm IST

Date: August 8, 2022

Serena Williams vs Nuria Parrizas-Diaz streaming details

Here's a list of channels that will broadcast the WTA 1000 event:

Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom, Ireland.

beIN SPORTS - Australia, France.

Canal+ - Poland.

DAZN - Spain, Canada, Japan.

DigiSport - Hungary, Romania.

iQIYI - China.

NowTV - Hong Kong.

Nova Sports - Greece & Cyprus.

Okko Sport - Russia.

O2 - Czech Republic.

Starhub - Singapore.

Supertennis - Italy.

Tennis Channel - Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Netherlands, USA.

TSN, Sportsnet and TVA Sports - Canada.

Live streaming will be available on the TennisTV and Tennis Channel Plus apps.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala