Serena Williams' daughters Alexis Olympia and Adira River were seen working out together in a recent clip shared by the American former World No. 1.

Ever since hanging up her boots, Serena Williams has been pictured spending time with her family. In a recent post shared by Williams on Instagram, her kids Alexis Olympia and Adira River can be seen working out together as the American watches over them and instructs them in French.

Serena Williams captioned the post:

"We all work out in this family"

Serena Williams married Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit, on November 16, 2017. The couple has 2 children. Williams gave birth to her first daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. on September 1, 2017, and welcomed her second daughter Adira River Ohanian in August 2023.

Williams began her farewell tour during the North American hardcourt swing in 2022. She started with the Canadian Open where she lost in the second round. The American then featured at the Cincinnati Open where she lost to Emma Raducanu in the opening round. Williams made the final appearance of her career at the subsequent US Open.

Williams started the tournament in style defeating Danka Kovinic in the first round. The 23-time Grand Slam champion went on to clinch an upset against the then-World No. 2 Anett Kontaveit in the second round, becoming the oldest woman to defeat a top 3 ranked player. However, her journey ended against Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round. Williams also participated in the mixed doubles event with her sister Venus Williams at the 2022 US Open but the pair bowed out in the first round.

When Serena Williams won the Australian Open while pregnant

Serena Williams with the Daphne Akhurst trophy

In 2017, Serena Williams won the Australian Open while roughly 8 weeks pregnant. She reportedly found out about her pregnancy just before the tournament began.

Williams stated that she took the test as a joke to prove one of her friends wrong about her suspicions. The American said to Vanity Fair:

“I’ll take it just because (a) to prove you wrong and (b) because it’s fun, whatever. It’s like a joke. Why not?”

"I did a double take and my heart dropped. Like literally it dropped. Oh my God, this can’t be—I’ve got to play a tournament. How am I going to play the Australian Open? I had planned on winning Wimbledon this year,” Williams added.

Not only did Williams win the Australian Open, but at 35 years, 4 months, and 2 days, she set the record for the oldest woman to win a singles Major, breaking Martina Navratilova's record.

The American entered the tournament ranked World No. 2 and didn't drop a single set or play a tie-breaker in her entire campaign. Williams faced her sister Venus Williams in the finals where she ended up winning the title in straight sets 6-4, 6-4. This was Williams' 23rd and final Grand Slam.

