Serena Williams showed her support for Caroline Wozniacki who advanced to the fourth round of the 2023 US Open on her return to professional tennis after announcing retirement three years ago.

Wozniacki continued her dream run at Flushing Meadows with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 win over Jennifer Brady in the third round on Friday, September 1. Competing in only her third tournament since announcing her surprise return to tennis in June, the Dane defeated Tatiana Prozorova and upset 11th seed Petra Kvitova en route to the Round of 16.

The former World No. 1 has enjoyed strong support from her fellow players on her comeback trail, including friend Serena Williams.

Just one day after expressing her appreciation for Caroline Wozniacki's comeback, the 23-time Grand Slam champion took to social media to hail the 33-year-old as she watched her winning moment play out.

"Winner," Williams posted on her Instagram story.

Serena Williams' Instagram story

It is unsurprising to see Williams cheering for Wozniacki, considering her role in the Dane's comeback journey. When announcing her return to professional tennis, the 2018 Australian Open champion said that Williams had assured her of her wholehearted support.

"Wow—good for you. I’m going to cheer you on every step of the way, and if you ever need anything, I’m here," Caroline Wozniacki on Williams' words of support. (via Vogue)

"I didn't think I was going to be here again when I retired and had my two kids" Caroline Wozniacki after US Open 3R win

Caroline Wozniacki at the 2023 US Open

With a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium cheering her on, Caroline Wozniacki expressed her appreciation for the opportunity to compete on the main court at the 2023 US Open. She thanked the passionate crowd and described her experience as "a dream come true."

"As a competitor, as an athlete, you always want to win. You go out there and you believe in yourself but to actually be here, playing on Arthur Ashe Stadium in front of all you amazing people here, thank you for supporting me today. I mean, that's a dream come true," she said during her on-court interview.

The former World No. 1 added that she hadn't envisioned a return to the court after retiring in 2020 and subsequently having two children, emphasizing how much of an honor it was to be back.

"I said this in my last match, I didn't think I was going to be here again. When I retired three years ago and I had my two kids, I thought I would only be watching from the outside. But to be able to play here and I've played two matches in here, what an honor this is," she said.

Caroline Wozniacki will be up against sixth seed Coco Gauff in the fourth round. Gauff secured a comeback win over Elise Mertens to book her spot in the Round of 16.

