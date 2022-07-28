Serena Williams wears minion costume for movie, surprises her daughter Olympia

Serena Williams was seen on social media while having fun with her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. Once again. The 23-time Grand Slam champion was seen having a ball with her daughter.

Interestingly, Olympia asked her mom Serena to wear a costume for a movie. Three days later, the veteran decided to surprise her daughter and wore a minion costume. Olympia is seen getting excited after recognizing her mother in a video uploaded by Serena on her Tiktok account.

"Hey, so I'm in the bathroom in the movie. There's and Alexis has said that I should wear a costume for the movie and it sounded like a good idea three days ago, and now I'm just like, Mhm, what was I thinking?" Williams said.

Meanwhile, Serena Williams is sometimes seen giving some tennis tips to Olympia in her other social media videos.

On the other hand, Williams recently returned to the WTA tour at Wimbledon this year after a year on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury. However, the legendary player didn't have a great return as she lost in the opening round at SW19. She lost to France's Harmony Tan in a three-set contest.

Serena Williams set to take part in US Open series

The 40-year-old isn't yet thinking about hanging her boots from the sport and will take part in the entire US Open series for the first time since 2015.

Serena Williams greets the crowd in London. Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The veteran is all set to take part in the Cincinnati Open, which will begin on August 13, after she was named in the WTA 1000 event's draw. Serena Williams has won the Cincinnati title twice, claiming the title in 2014 and 2015. She is also slated to take part in the National Bank Open in Montreal this year. Williams has used her protected ranking to secure entry into both events.

Meanwhile, Williams is included in the US Open 2022 entry list along with French Open champion and World No.1 Iga Swiatek. Williams has won the New York Major on six occasions.

The experienced campaigner won her last Slam at the 2016 Wimbledon after she bested Angelique Kerber in straight sets and will be determined to do well on her home turf to try to clinch a record-breaking 24th Major title.

