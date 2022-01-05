"Serena Williams is a workhorse, nothing in her life came easy" - Sascha Bajin 

2018 WTA Coach of the Year Sasha Bajin lavished praise on Serena Williams' work ethic during the latest episode of The Functional Tennis Podcast.

Before Bajin led World No. 13 Naomi Osaka to two Grand Slam titles, he made waves in the tennis community for being part of Serena Williams' team as her hitting partner.

Recalling the experience, the German credited Williams for teaching him how to train with the right amount of intensity. Even though the former World No. 1 is acknowledged as one of the greatest tennis players of all time, Bajin remarked that nothing was handed to her on a silver platter.

Bajin further described Williams as "a workhorse" who has had to work hard for everything she has achieved.

"The biggest lesson I've learned from Serena Williams was, without a doubt, how to keep up the intensity and how to practice," Bajin said. "She is a workhorse. Nothing in her life came easy and she really had to work super hard for everything in her life."

The German referred to their warmup sessions before Grand Slam finals in particular, saying that Williams required everything to be meticulously taken care of before those important matches.

Bajin added that his partnership with the American taught him to avoid making excuses.

"I would have to walk on eggshells, making sure everything was perfect before Grand Slam finals," Bajin said. "There was never an allowance for excuse, so we had to eliminate excuses."

"Serena Williams was usually distant to outsiders but she was very open towards me" - Sascha Bajin

Serena Williams practicing with Sascha Bajin before Roland Garros in 2007

Sascha Bajin also revealed how his relationship with Serena Williams came to be. The 37-year-old recalled how Williams chose him as her hitting partner because she wanted to practice with a young hitter who could match her shots.

Moreover, the 23-time Grand Slam Champion required the services of a partner who was available to practice at all times, making Bajin the perfect candidate.

"I got a call saying Serena Williams was looking for someone young who can hit well and is available 24x7," Bajin said. "She came to Munich in 2007 and we connected immediately."

Bajin added that the normally reserved American connected immediately with him. Following a trial before the 2007 French Open, Williams was satisfied and he moved to America to join her entourage.

"She was usually closed and distant to outsiders but she was very open towards me," Bajin said. "I hit with her for days before the French Open and then I moved with my bags to America."

