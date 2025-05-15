Serena Williams' youngest daughter Adira steals the show as mom's makeup assistant under sister Olympia's supervision

WTA legend Serena Williams recently shared glimpses of her fun beauty session with daughters Olympia and Adira. In the video, Williams was seen sitting next to her younger daughter, Adira, as she held a makeup brush to learn the applications on her mother. While Adira tried it on her mom, Olympia practiced on a mannequin face to enhance her DIY make-up skills.

Williams welcomed her first daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., on September 1, 2017, and Adira River Ohanian, on August 15, 2023. The desire to expand her family had a notable influence on her decision to retire from professional tennis in 2022. She expressed that she didn't want to choose between her career and family life, while prioritising her presence with the daughters.

Serena Williams often shares glimpses of the adorable moments she spends with Olympia and Adira. One such update recently emerged on Instagram, where the 23-time Grand Slam champion sat next to Adira for a make-up session. Despite not being able to hold the brush properly, Adira tried her best to work on her mother's face as Williams held it upright for Adira to approach without a stretch.

Not just Adira but her sibling Olympia also took part in the session, honing her skills on a mannequin.

"Look at my girls!!!!! The way @adiraohanian handles that sponge though! Shes not even 2 yet! I have loved makeup my entire life. It started young for me and my girls are following my path… now if I could just get them to pick up a tennis racket…. 🤔 🎾 @olympiaohanian @wyn," Serena Williams' caption read.

Serena Williams launched her beauty brand, WYN Beauty on April 4, 2024. The brand was created to offer high-performance, inclusive make-up designed for active lifestyles. The project successfully addressed the gaps she experienced during her tennis career.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian teaches daughter Olympia a lesson on money management

Serens Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian with daughter Olympia at the Athlos NYC - Source: Getty

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently implemented a new practice of paying compensation to daughter Olympia for the daily chores she performs. The renowned tech entrepreneur explained how Serena Williams herself indulged in the negotiation procedure to help Olympia get the best out of her tasks.

“Yes, Olympia’s got a contract. $7/week allowance—negotiated by her mom (who somehow got her weekends off). Feed the dog, clothes in the hamper, make her bed, get paid. We’re trying to build the muscle: work = reward. Good things come when you work for it," he wrote on X.

Both Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian have been closely associated with the cautious upbringing of their daughters Olympia and Adira. Despite saving a notable stake for both the daughters in the Angel City FC team, the fact that the Reddit co-founder closely monitors Olympia's spends acted as an inspirational factor for their followers.

