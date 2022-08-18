"Serena won so many USO titles, has the most powerful serve; She never complained, what's the fuss?" - Tennis fans react to Iga Swiatek's complaint about different tennis balls used at US Open

Iga Swiatek slammed the use of different tennis balls on the women's tour for the entire US Open swing, drawing a range of reactions from the tennis fan community. The current World No. 1 is quite dissatisfied with the fact that lighter balls are used during the US Open swing and that the tennis balls used in the men's and women's tours differ during this phase of the season.

Swiatek compared today's gameplay on the women's tour to that of a decade ago to stress that players today have a much more powerful game, with the exception of Serena Williams who has always possessed a powerful style of play.

Swiatek further revealed that she is not the only WTA player who feels the same way and many of the others are Top-10 players.

"I think those balls are horrible, especially after like three games of really hard play, they are getting more and more light," Swiatek said during a press conference at the Cincinnati Open. "They fly like crazy. We have really powerful games right now. It's not like 10 years ago when I think girls, except Serena, played slower. I know that there are players who complain, and many of them are top 10."

Musab @Musab_Abid Iga Swiatek doesn't like the fact that the US Open series is played with lighter balls, or that there's a difference in the balls used for men's tennis and women's tennis.



"Honestly, I don't like them. I have heard many players actually complaining, as well." Iga Swiatek doesn't like the fact that the US Open series is played with lighter balls, or that there's a difference in the balls used for men's tennis and women's tennis."Honestly, I don't like them. I have heard many players actually complaining, as well." https://t.co/o3pK2lEbrh

The North American hardcourt swing, including the US Open, is the only phase of the season that uses lighter tennis balls on the WTA tour, which means different balls are used by the ATP and WTA tours.

While Swiatek poured her heart out on the issue and said that lighter tennis balls do not help powerful and hard-hitting players, tennis fans were divided in their opinion on the same.

One fan said that he doesn't see why the World No. 1 was making a fuss.

"Serena won so many USO titles, has the most powerful serve. She never complained. What's the fuss? Get on with the game," one fan wrote.

MILLTAN @milltannie @eurosport @iga_swiatek Serena won so many USO titles, has the most powerful serve. She never complained. What's the fuss? Get on with the game @eurosport @iga_swiatek Serena won so many USO titles, has the most powerful serve. She never complained. What's the fuss? Get on with the game 😉

Richard Norman @duckbytheoboe Musab @Musab_Abid Iga Swiatek doesn't like the fact that the US Open series is played with lighter balls, or that there's a difference in the balls used for men's tennis and women's tennis.



"Honestly, I don't like them. I have heard many players actually complaining, as well." Iga Swiatek doesn't like the fact that the US Open series is played with lighter balls, or that there's a difference in the balls used for men's tennis and women's tennis."Honestly, I don't like them. I have heard many players actually complaining, as well." https://t.co/o3pK2lEbrh I had no idea this was a thing. Weird. twitter.com/Musab_Abid/sta… I had no idea this was a thing. Weird. twitter.com/Musab_Abid/sta…

Swiatek further highlighted that players from 10-15 years ago played a lot slower and that a change was made from heavier to lighter balls due to players suffering from regular elbow injuries.

She believes that change is the 'need of the hour' again in the US Open swing and called for a move back to the heavier balls on the WTA tour.

Kamil 🇮🇹🏳️‍🌈🧣| #24InNewYork 🗽 @anettsplant Musab @Musab_Abid Iga Swiatek doesn't like the fact that the US Open series is played with lighter balls, or that there's a difference in the balls used for men's tennis and women's tennis.



"Honestly, I don't like them. I have heard many players actually complaining, as well." Iga Swiatek doesn't like the fact that the US Open series is played with lighter balls, or that there's a difference in the balls used for men's tennis and women's tennis."Honestly, I don't like them. I have heard many players actually complaining, as well." https://t.co/o3pK2lEbrh Women besides Serena didn't play powerful tennis 10 years ago? Venus, Petra, Vika, Li, Clijsters, Sharapova, Ivanovic left the chat twitter.com/Musab_Abid/sta… Women besides Serena didn't play powerful tennis 10 years ago? Venus, Petra, Vika, Li, Clijsters, Sharapova, Ivanovic left the chat twitter.com/Musab_Abid/sta…

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans to Swiatek's comments:

Oliver @paredeamarela09 @Musab_Abid Ironic that she seems to think baseline big hitters are "visually nice to watch". It's terrible and maybe lighter balls should be used all year long if that means we get rid of this baseline power era. I take more variability any day over players who just overpower opponents. @Musab_Abid Ironic that she seems to think baseline big hitters are "visually nice to watch". It's terrible and maybe lighter balls should be used all year long if that means we get rid of this baseline power era. I take more variability any day over players who just overpower opponents.

The Spin @bridgepea @Musab_Abid @TheBodyServe Maybe it isn’t the balls but the racquet strings. Funny how she talks about today’s players being more powerful. They are not. String technology has helped them @Musab_Abid @TheBodyServe Maybe it isn’t the balls but the racquet strings. Funny how she talks about today’s players being more powerful. They are not. String technology has helped them

Annihilated Twink’s Bereavement Period @crystallinevee Musab @Musab_Abid Iga Swiatek doesn't like the fact that the US Open series is played with lighter balls, or that there's a difference in the balls used for men's tennis and women's tennis.



"Honestly, I don't like them. I have heard many players actually complaining, as well." Iga Swiatek doesn't like the fact that the US Open series is played with lighter balls, or that there's a difference in the balls used for men's tennis and women's tennis."Honestly, I don't like them. I have heard many players actually complaining, as well." https://t.co/o3pK2lEbrh Is someone going to tell her that Serena wasn’t the only power player 10 years ago, or… twitter.com/musab_abid/sta… Is someone going to tell her that Serena wasn’t the only power player 10 years ago, or… twitter.com/musab_abid/sta…

Sir Olu Ogunnowo @OluOgunnowo11 @eurosport @iga_swiatek Shocking! Didn't know that. A lot need to change to get both men and women tennis in equal footings. The rule on best of 3 sets also need some upgrade @eurosport @iga_swiatek Shocking! Didn't know that. A lot need to change to get both men and women tennis in equal footings. The rule on best of 3 sets also need some upgrade

Greg @HotBoyNY1 @eurosport @iga_swiatek The women balls are lighter which should benefit most of the women so why not give a choice. @eurosport @iga_swiatek The women balls are lighter which should benefit most of the women so why not give a choice.

Jordan Holt @JordanHolt23 Musab @Musab_Abid Iga Swiatek doesn't like the fact that the US Open series is played with lighter balls, or that there's a difference in the balls used for men's tennis and women's tennis.



"Honestly, I don't like them. I have heard many players actually complaining, as well." Iga Swiatek doesn't like the fact that the US Open series is played with lighter balls, or that there's a difference in the balls used for men's tennis and women's tennis."Honestly, I don't like them. I have heard many players actually complaining, as well." https://t.co/o3pK2lEbrh Raducanu's form is completely coincident with this lighter ball... the anti Ash Barty twitter.com/Musab_Abid/sta… Raducanu's form is completely coincident with this lighter ball... the anti Ash Barty twitter.com/Musab_Abid/sta…

Iga Swiatek beats former US Open champion Sloane Stephens in her Cincinnati Open opener

Iga Swiatek at Western & Southern Open - Day 5

Iga Swiatek came through a tricky test at the Cincinnati Open on Wednesday in her bid to regain form ahead of the US Open. The Polish superstar defeated 2017 US Open champion Sloane Stephens 6-4, 7-5 to kickstart her Western & Southern Open campaign. She will next face 2017 US Open finalist Madison Keys in the Round of 16.

Swiatek, who registered an incredible 37-match winning streak earlier this year, has been going through a bit of a lean patch of late. The 21-year-old lost to eventual finalist Beatriz Haddad Maia at last week's Canadian Open.

Earlier, she lost in the quarterfinals of the Poland Open to Caroline Garcia. A third-round exit at Wimbledon snapped Iga Swiatek's 37-match streak, which was the biggest winning run on the WTA tour since the turn of the century.

While the reigning French Open champion has never made it past the fourth round at the US Open, she will enter the New York Grand Slam this year as one of the favorites.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anirudh