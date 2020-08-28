Sergio Ramos visits Rafael Nadal's museum, is given a tour by the tennis great himself

In a cross-over that would have excited countless tennis and football fans, Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos recently paid a visit to the museum at the Rafa Nadal Academy. The captain of the Los Blancos was seemingly given a tour of the museum by none other than Rafael Nadal himself.

¡Bienvenido a la Academia @SergioRamos! ¡VISITA 🔝! ¡Mucha suerte esta temporada! 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/Fg0CzVpMFN — Rafa Nadal Academy by Movistar (@rnadalacademy) August 28, 2020

In a recent post on his Instagram handle, Rafael Nadal thanked Sergio Ramos for paying him a visit at the museum. The Mallorcan also posted pictures of Ramos and himself at various locations within the museum, which were related to both tennis and football.

Sergio Ramos visits the Real Madrid corner at Rafael Nadal's museum

Rafael Nadal, Sergio Ramos and Zinedine Zidane

Sergio Ramos and Rafael Nadal are two of the greatest sportspersons in the history of Spain. The two are also known to share a great deal of mutual respect and admiration, having attending each other’s matches on numerous occasions.

So when Nadal's recently announced its re-opening after the lengthy COVID-19 induced lockdown, Ramos wasted no time in paying it a visit.

Nadal and Ramos are both winners when it comes to their fields and have won countless laurels in tennis and football respectively. And a few of those trophies are on display at Rafael Nadal’s museum as well.

Rafael Nadal has 12 French Open titles

The Mallorcan has won a mammoth 12 Roland Garros titles on the red dirt of Paris. That record is widely considered to be unbreakable, and in one of the photos we can see Rafael Nadal and Sergio Ramos standing beside the former’s ‘La decima’ - his 10th French Open title.

With Rafael Nadal's 'la decima'

Needless to say, Sergio Ramos is no less when it comes to winning laurels for himself and his side. The 34-year-old has well over 20 big titles for Spain and Real Madrid - including a World Cup, a couple of Euros, several La Liga titles and a fair few Champions Leagues in between.

In the last photo, Rafael Nadal and Sergio Ramos can be seen standing beside the Champions League trophy that Real Madrid won in 2018 by beating Liverpool in the final.

Segio Ramos with Rafael Nadal

About the last photo with the Champions League trophy, Rafael Nadal rather cheekily wrote the following:

“That last pic is more yours.”