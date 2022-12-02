Sergiy Stakhovsky took to social media on Thursday to reveal his nasty conversations with Viktor Troicki and Janko Tipsarevic. The former Ukrainian player slammed the retired Serbian stars over their participation in the ongoing exhibition tournament in Russia amidst the country's invasion of Ukraine.

North Palmyra Trophies 2022 is the inaugural edition of the exhibition event, organized by Formula Tennis Hockey LLC. The six-team tournament is scheduled to be played from December 1-4 at the Sibur Arena in St. Petersburg.

Sergiy Stakhovsky retired from professional tennis in January after failing to qualify for the main draw at the 2022 Australian Open. Soon after Russia invaded Ukraine in February, the 36-year-old joined his country's military reserves and joined the fight.

He was furious with his colleagues visiting Russia to play an exhibition event and made public his chats with them.

"Disappointing Victor. To see you in Russia. But I guess money can buy it all," Stakhovsky wrote to Troicki.

"To be in the country of my grandparents is priceless! You are an Instagram clown who confused politics and sports. This has nothing to do with the war, but since you mention it, me and my country went through all the shit and never ever got support! So please shut the f*ck up," Troicki responded.

"It's better to be Instagram clown defending your country, than be a Russian money b*tch," Stakhovsky said.

The Ukrainian then turned to Tipsarevic, who also hit back aggressively.

"Disappointed Janko. Very disappointing to see you in Russia. I guess money above morals. That's your choice," Stakhovsky wrote.

"Really? How about this Mr. Instagram Freedom Fighter. Did you or any of your fucking family members boycott or protest in any capacity when NATO forces bombed my country, my family and my people somewhat 20 years ago?" Tipsarevic replied.

Apart from Troicki and Tipsarevic, the exhibition event features players like Aslan Karatsev, Nikolay Davydenko, Laslo Djere, Marton Fucsovics, Pedro Martinez, Anna Bondar, and Yulia Putintseva.

Novak Djokovic reached out to Sergiy Stakhovsky in March amidst the war

Sergiy Stakhovsky thanked Novak Djokovic

A few days after the Russia-Ukraine war began, Sergiy Stakhovsky posted a screenshot of his chat with Novak Djokovic, who had offered help to the former player.

"Stako, how are you man? Are you on the field? Thinking of you, hope all calms down soon. Please let me know what would be the best address to send help...financial help, any other help as well," Djokovic texted.

Stakhovsky had earlier called out Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for not speaking in support of Ukraine, saying:

“I am sorry that you prefer to remain silent, although I understand them. It's not their war. We have the support of great personalities, I hope it lasts.”

