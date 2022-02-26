"Serving! All day!" - Venus Williams on her favorite thing to do in a tennis match 

Former World No. 1 Venus Williams recently held a Q&A session on the Instagram handle of her fashion brand, Eleven. There, the seven-time Grand Slam champion revealed that her "favorite thing in a match" is serving and she wouldn't mind if asked to serve "all day."

An Instagram user asked Williams on Thursday about the things she enjoys the most in a match, giving her the option to choose between serving, driving, and others. Without even a little bit of hesitation, Williams chose "serving," and even posted a photo of herself while taking a serve.

"Serving! All day!" Venus Williams captioned the Instagram story.

Similarly, Williams answered a few other questions as well and posted them on Eleven's Instagram stories along with relevant pictures.

Another user asked her if she follows a "breathing rhythm" during her workout sessions. Although the 41-year-old American player didn't answer the question directly, she disclosed that the most important part during a workout session is "not to hold any breath and keep breathing" regularly.

"I think the most important part is to not hold your breath and keep breathing," replied the 41-year-old player.

In another question, Williams also gave a piece of advice to the youngsters on how they can improve their "swinging volleys" on the court. She stressed that one must "keep their shoulders level and then swing all the way through" in order to execute a perfect swinging volley.

Borna Coric fan @Bornacoricfan 10. Venus Williams - 2007 Wimbledon. I’ve also loved watching her play doubles with Serena because her swinging volleys are one of my favorite shots on tour. 10. Venus Williams - 2007 Wimbledon. I’ve also loved watching her play doubles with Serena because her swinging volleys are one of my favorite shots on tour. https://t.co/ftGglbsn4q

"Keep the shoulders level, and swing all the way through," said Venus Williams.

Venus Williams has not played professional tennis since August 2021

Williams at 2021 Italian Open

Williams last featured in a professional tennis match at the Chicago Women's Open in August 2021, where she unfortunately suffered a first-round exit at the hands of Hsieh Su-Wei. She subsequently suffered a leg injury, ruling her out of 2021 US Open.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



This will be the first Grand Slam event in the main singles draw without Venus, Venus Williams withdraws from the US Open because of a leg injuryThis will be the first Grand Slam event in the main singles draw without Venus, Serena Williams , Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal since 1997 Venus Williams withdraws from the US Open because of a leg injuryThis will be the first Grand Slam event in the main singles draw without Venus, Serena Williams, Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal since 1997 https://t.co/hLbPZtEKm4

The 41-year-old hasn't recovered from her injury and as a result, she withdrew from the Australian Open this year. Intriguingly, this was the first time since 1997 when neither Serena nor Venus Williams played at the Happy Slam.

Eurosport @eurosport For the first time since 1997, Serena and Venus Williams are both set to miss the #AusOpen For the first time since 1997, Serena and Venus Williams are both set to miss the #AusOpen

Her 2021 tennis season turned out to be really poor as she registered just three victories in the entire year, finishing it with a win-loss record of 3-9. She suffered a first-round exit at the French Open and managed to win just a single match at both the Australian Open and Wimbledon 2021.

Roland-Garros @rolandgarros



No.32 Ekaterina Alexandrova wins her first ever meeting with Venus Williams 6-3, 6-1 to move on to the second round.



#RolandGarros Starting strongNo.32 Ekaterina Alexandrova wins her first ever meeting with Venus Williams 6-3, 6-1 to move on to the second round. Starting strong 💪No.32 Ekaterina Alexandrova wins her first ever meeting with Venus Williams 6-3, 6-1 to move on to the second round.#RolandGarros https://t.co/KC6qLDsVSo

Like her sister Serena Williams, Williams' return date to the WTA tour is also uncertain as of now.

Also Read: Twenty years ago on this day, Venus Williams scripted history with her rise to the top of the WTA rankings

Edited by Keshav Gopalan