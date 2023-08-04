"Sh*t man" - Daria Kasatkina's girlfriend Natalia Zabiiako lashes out at Emma Raducanu's ex-coach Dmitry Tursunov

Natalia Zabiiako, Daria Kasatkina's girlfriend, recently slammed Emma Raducanu's former coach Dmitry Tursunov.

Raducanu famously took Tursunov on for a trial period last summer, with their collaboration lasting through the US hard-court swing and three more events in Slovenia, Korea, and Ostrava. Then, the 20-year-old was forced to end her season early due to an injury.

It was subsequently revealed that Tursunov, who had previously served as a coach for Anett Kontaveit, decided to part ways with the British player's team. He embarked on a new coaching role with Olympic gold medalist Belinda Bencic.

Daria Kasatkina and her figure skater girlfriend Natalia Zabiiako recently posted a Q&A video on their YouTube page called 'Zabiiako & Kasatkina. A user asked in the comment box why the Russian is not hiring Dmitry Tursunov as a coach.

Zabiiako responded by saying that everyone who works with him either gets injured or ends up getting injured, citing Kontaveit as an example. She also referred to the Russian tennis coach as a "sh*t man."

"So effective that after several months of working with him, everyone gets injured or ends up [injured]. And yes, for more than a year, at best, he does not work with anyone. I think Anette is extremely 'thankful' to him. Oh yeah, and he's a sh*t man," Zabiiako wrote.

Dmitry Tursunov reveals why he stopped working with Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu pictured with Dmitry Tursunov during the 2022 US Open.

Dmitry Tursunov appeared on 'The Craig Shapiro Tennis Podcast' and explained why he stopped working with Emma Raducanu. He claimed that the negotiations on several issues dragged on far too long between him and the British player.

"I stopped the negotiations. I felt like the negotiations went too long," he revealed, adding, "Too far that wasn’t a solid commitment, not on the terms that I liked. We started to negotiate over things that were so trivial and insignificant in my mind that it wouldn’t have worked. I didn’t feel secure enough."

The 40-year-old also stated that he did not believe it could be a long-term relationship and could end over something insignificant at any time.

"I didn’t feel like it’s a serious set up. I didn’t feel like it’s gonna be a long-term relationship. I felt like it, at any point, it can break over something insignificant and I could have been wrong, maybe I had PTSD, you know, from previous relationships," Tursunov added further.