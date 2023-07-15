Shakira attends semifinal match between Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev at Wimbledon 2023

Colombian singer Shakira attended the semifinal match between Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships on Friday.

Alcaraz, 20, became the fourth youngest Wimbledon men's singles finalist in the Open Era (since 1968) when he defeated Daniil Medvedev with a 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 scoreline. The match, lasting a total of one hour and 49 minutes, took place under the roof on Centre Court.

The World No. 1 became the third Spanish man to reach the title match at the prestigious All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club. The achievement places Alcaraz alongside 1996 Wimbledon champion Manuel Santana and two-time Wimbledon champion (2008 and 2010) Rafael Nadal.

Grammy-winning artist Shakira graced the semifinal match with her presence, exuding elegance and style. She effortlessly donned an oversized long-sleeved overshirt, flawlessly paired with a matching top and wide-legged trousers. To complete her ensemble, she accessorized with blue-framed Carrera sunglasses.

"I am going to enjoy this amazing moment" - Carlos Alcaraz on reaching Wimbledon final

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Carlos Alcaraz has been in exceptional form on grass this season. Last month, the Spaniard secured his maiden grasscourt title at Queen's and he is now in his second consecutive grasscourt final, his first at Wimbledon.

Recognizing the importance of his accomplishment, Alcaraz expressed his profound gratitude, stating that he is living a dream and intends to fully embrace and relish this extraordinary moment.

"It was a dream for me, playing a semifinal here, and now playing a final here at Wimbledon. I can’t believe it. I am going to enjoy this amazing moment," Carlos Alcaraz said.

Acknowledging his struggle in sealing the match, the World No. 1 graciously commended Daniil Medvedev for intensifying the challenge.

“It was really, really difficult to close the match. I had to be really, really focused. He fought until the last ball. He is an amazing fighter. I had to show my best in that tough moment and play aggressive. Be myself all the time and I think that was the key to close out the match,” he said.

Carlos Alcaraz is set to lock horns with Novak Djokovic in the highly anticipated Wimbledon final. When questioned about the daunting prospect of facing the 23-time Grand Slam champion, who has remained undefeated on Center Court since 2013, Alcaraz openly acknowledged the magnitude of the task at hand.

Despite the immense pressure, Alcaraz emphasized that this was "no time to be afraid" before declaring that he "would go for it and see what happens".

"He is going to be really difficult. I will fight. I will believe in myself, I will believe I can beat him here. I saw that he is unbeaten here since 2013 on this court so it's going to be challenging but I am ready for this," Carlos Alcaraz said.

"It will be special playing against Novak but it is a final. There's no time to be afraid, no time to be tired. I will go for it and lets see what happens," he added.

The final of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships will take place on Sunday and the winner of the match will be ranked World No. 1 on Monday.