"Shame on them" - Martina Navratilova slams Tulsi Gabbard and Kari Lake for shifting their stance on abortion

Former World No. 1 Martina Navratilova took to social media to criticize American politicians Tulsi Gabbard and Kari Lake for altering their stance on abortion rights for women.

Gabbard is a former US representative and Lake is currently Arizona's gubernatorial candidate. As tweeted by American actor and television show host John Fugelsang, Gabbard will be making an appearance on a radio show to her support for Kari in her upcoming election.

Both women initially vouched for American women to have abortion rights, however, the duo changed their positions and are now against such a notion.

Navratilova has always championed gender and social issues. The Czech-American retweeted the post and fired shots at the duo, saying they should be ashamed of their chameleonic stance on the matter.

"Both of these women did a 180 and shame on them," Martina Navratilova wrote in her tweet.

Tennis World wished Martina Navratilova on her birthday

Widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, Martina Navratilova celebrated her 66th birthday on October 18. Tennis fans, including her fellow colleagues from the game, showered birthday wishes on the American.

Arguably the fiercest rival of Navratilova, Chris Evert, was cautious enough to sneak in her birthday wish just in the nick of time. Evert also admitted she was very close to forgetting Navratilova's birthday.

"Omg! I almost forgot your birthday, @Martina !!! I hope you had the best day, you deserve it my friend," Evert wrote in her tweet.

The birthday girl retweeted her post, assuring Evert that she was "just in time."

"Just in time," Navratilova tweeted.

Navratilova was also wished by former tennis professional and Navratilova's long-time doubles partner, Pam Shriver.

Shriver penned down a wholesome message on Twitter to her compatriot and cheekily wished her "many happy returns, just like she did on the tennis court."

"My partner of 10 years @Martina is having another birthday, (she is way ahead of me 😉) May she have many happy returns, just like she did on the tennis court," Shriver wrote in her tweet.

Navratilova thanked all of her fans who wished the American on her birthday. The 66-year-old took to Twitter to express her gratitude to the fans and asked them to vote for the US midterm elections.

"Thank you to all my tweeps here for your birthday wishes, very nice to hear from all of you- I will read them all:) Onwards and upwards!!!! And please VOTE wherever you live, whoever you vote for! VOTE!!! Because we are lucky to have that opportunity!!! xoxoxo," Martina Navratilova tweeted.

