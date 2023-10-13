Shanghai Masters 2023 Results Today: Andrey Rublev and Grigor Dimitrov to meet in the semifinals | Day 10

Day 10 of the Shanghai Masters saw the remaining two men's singles quarterfinals take place, with Andrey Rublev setting up a semifinal against Grigor Dimitrov on Friday, October 13.

Both players won their respective last-eight fixtures in straight sets, with Rublev defeating Ugo Humbert while Dimitrov triumphed over Nicolas Jarry. The two will lock horns for the seventh time, with their head-to-head currently tied at 3-3.

On that note, let's take a look at the results on Day 10 of the Shanghai Masters.

Grigor Dimitrov ousts Nicolas Jarry

Grigor Dimitrov celebrates his win over Nicolas Jarry in Shanghai

18th seed Grigor Dimitrov's dream run in Shanghai continued as he ousted 22nd seed Nicolas Jarry in the quarterfinals.

The Bulgarian entered the match full of confidence following his win over top seed Carlos Alcaraz in the Round of 16. The first set saw both players dominating their respective service games as neither had a single break point to convert or save. A tiebreak ensued and Dimitrov won it 7-2 to take the lead in the match.

The Bulgarian had a break point in the very first game of the second set but Jarry saved it. However, he went on to break the Chilean's serve in the seventh game to lead 4-3. This turned out to be decisive as he won the set 6-4 to book his place in the semifinals of the Shanghai Masters for the very first time in his career.

Andrey Rublev moves a step closer to clinching second Masters 1000 title in 2023

Fifth seed Andrey Rublev looks to be the favorite to win the Shanghai Masters on paper and is now just two games away from doing so after defeating 32nd seed Ugo Humbert.

The two had a tied head-to-head of 2-2 entering the match but Rublev started strongly as he broke serve in the third game. He broke Humbert again and won the opening set 6-2.

Both players exchanged breaks at the start of the second set and the score was 2-2. However, Rublev broke Humbert's serve twice and won 6-3 to book his place in the semifinals of the Shanghai Masters. This is the second time the Russian reached the final four of a Masters 1000 event in 2023.

Shanghai Masters 2023: Day 10 results at a glance

Men's Singles

(18) Grigor Dimitrov def. (22) Nicolas Jarry 7-6 (2), 6-4

(5) Andrey Rublev def. (32) Ugo Humbert 6-2, 6-3

Men's Doubles

(7) Marcel Granollers / Horacio Zeballos def. Cameron Norrie / Rinky Hijikata 6-2, 6-3