Shanghai Masters 2023 Results Today: Carlos Alcaraz and Andrey Rublev reach 4R, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Taylor Fritz eliminated| Day 6 

Day 6 (October 9) of the Shanghai Masters saw the conclusion of the third round of the men's singles tournament. Carlos Alcaraz and Andrey Rublev reached the fourth round while Taylor Fritz was eliminated.

Alcaraz beat Dan Evans 7-6(1), 6-4 while Rublev thrashed Adrian Mannarino 6-3, 6-0. The likes of Grigor Dimitrov and Tommy Paul also booked their respective spots in the Round of 16.

Seventh seed Taylor Fritz was the most notable casualty of the day as he was beaten 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(5) by Diego Schwartzman.

On that note, let's take a look at the results from Day 6 of the Shanghai Masters.

Carlos Alcaraz sets Grigor Dimitrov meeting in 4R

Carlos Alcaraz at the China Open

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz booked his place in the fourth round of the Shanghai Masters with a 7-6(1), 6-4 win over 30th seed Dan Evans.

The Brit started the match well and broke the Spaniard's serve to lead 3-1. However, Alcaraz broke back and the set went to a tiebreak, which he dominated to take the first set.

Evans made the first break of the second set but the World No. 2 broke back in the very next game. He then broke serve in the last game of the match to win 7-6(1), 6-4 and book his place in the fourth round of the Shanghai Masters.

Here, the Spaniard will lock horns with 18th seed Grigor Dimitrov, who beat 13th seed Karen Khachanov 7-6(6), 6-4.

Stefanos Tsitsipas' woes continue

Fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas' disappointing run of form continued as he suffered a 6-4, 3-6, 7-5 defeat to 32nd seed Ugo Humbert.

The Frenchman broke serve in the very first game of the match and this was decisive as he won 6-4. Tsitsipas bounced back in the second set to claim it 6-3 and force the match into a decider.

Humbert raced to a 4-1 lead in the final set but the Greek showed some resistance and broke back. However, he could not prevent the Frenchman from winning 7-5 and progressing to the fourth round.

Taylor Fritz stunned by Diego Schwartzman

Seventh seed Taylor Fritz's journey in Shanghai came to an end as he lost 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(5) to Diego Schwartzman.

The Argentine took the opening set 6-4. However, Fritz bounced back by making the solitary break of the second set, winning it 6-3 to force the match into a tiebreaker.

Fritz broke in the very first game of the third set but Schwartzman broke him back when the American was serving for the match. The set eventually went to a tiebreak and the Argentine won it 7-5 to book his place in the fourth round of the Shanghai Masters.

Here, he will face 22nd seed Nicolas Jarry who beat Lorenzo Sonego 7-6(4), 6-2.

Shanghai Masters 2023: Day 6 results at a glance

Men's Singles

(1) Carlos Alcaraz def. (30) Dan Evans 7-6(1), 6-4

(22) Nicolas Jarry def. Lorenzo Sonego 7-6(4), 6-2

(5) Andrey Rublev def. (31) Adrian Mannarino 6-3, 6-0

Diego Schwartzman def. (7) Taylor Fritz 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(5)

(12) Tommy Paul def. Arthur Fils 6-4, 6-7(7), 6-4

(18) Grigor Dimitrov def. (13) Karen Khachanov 7-6(6), 6-4

JJ Wolf def. Matteo Arnaldi 2-6, 6-3, 7-6(4)

(32) Ugo Humbert def (4) StefanosTsitsipas.