Shanghai Masters 2023 Results Today: Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas reach 3R | Day 4

Day 4 of the Shanghai Masters saw the second round of the men's singles tournament continue. The likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas all booked their respective spots in the third round.

Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul also booked their spots in the next round. The only upset of the day saw 21st seed Jan-Lennard Struff lose to Matteo Arnaldi.

However, a number of matches were suspended and will resume on Sunday, October 8.

On that note, let's take a look at how some of the matches went on Day 4 of the Shanghai Masters.

Carlos Alcaraz defeats Gregoire Barrere on Shanghai Masters debut

Carlos Alcaraz during the China Open

Top seed Carlos Alcaraz started his Shanghai Masters career with a straight-sets win over Gregoire Barrere.

The Spaniard started the match brilliantly and took the opening set 6-2. He broke in the seventh game of the second set to lead 4-3 before Barrere broke back in the very next game.

The Frenchman showed some resistance but it was not his day, and Alcaraz eventually landed a second break of serve before holding to win 7-5. He will face either 30th seed Dan Evans or qualifier Mikhail Kukushkin in the third round.

Daniil Medvedev starts Shanghai Masters title defense with a win

Second seed Daniil Medvedev started his title defense in Shanghai with a win over Cristian Garin.

The Russian made the first break of the match in the opening set before the Chilean broke him back to tie the score at 2-2. Medvedev then won four of the next five games to take the first set 6-3.

The second set saw the World No. 3 cruise to a 4-0 lead before Garin showed some resistance by breaking him in the fifth game. There was no further break of serve, though, and Medvedev won 6-3 to book his place in the third round of the Shanghai Masters. Here, he will face 26th seed Sebastian Korda.

Stefanos Tsitsipas makes easy work of Rinky Hijikata

Fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas entered the Shanghai Masters following a series of poor performances, having won only two out of six matches since winning the Los Cabos Open.

The Greek faced Australian qualifier Rinky Hijikata in the first round and made the first break of the match in the third game of the opening set. Hijikata broke him back before he restored his one-break lead. Tsitsipas eventually claimed the opening set 6-4 to take the lead in the match.

The second set saw both players holding their respective serves in the first four games. Tsitsipas then won the next four games to win 6-2 and book his place in the third round in Shanghai. Here, his opponent will be either 32nd seed Ugo Humbert or Botic van de Zandschulp.

Shanghai Masters 2023: Day 4 Results at a glance

Men's singles

(1) Carlos Alcaraz def. Gregoire Barrere 6-2, 7-5

(2) Daniil Medvedev def. Cristian Garin 6-3, 6-3

(4) Stefanos Tsitsipas def. (Q) Rinky Hijikata 6-4, 6-2

(6) Jannik Sinner def. Marcos Giron 7-6 (7), 6-2

(7) Taylor Fritz def. Yosuke Watanuki 7-6 (2), 6-7 (6), 6-4

(12) Tommy Paul def. Sebastian Ofner 6-3, 6-0

Matteo Arnaldi def. (21) Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 3-6, 6-4

(22) Nicolas Jarry def. Terence Atmane 7-5, 6-2