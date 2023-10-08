Day 5 (October 8) of the Shanghai Masters saw defending champion Daniil Medvedev bite the dust in the third round as he was beaten 7-6(8), 6-2 by Sebastian Korda.

The third round of the men's singles tournament started while some of the second-round matches from the previous day were finished. Tenth seed Frances Tiafoe was also a casualty as he was beaten 2-6, 6-2, 6-3 by Lorenzo Sonego.

Andrey Rublev booked his place in the third round of the Shanghai Masters by beating Quentin Halys 6-4, 7-5. Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner reached the fourth round after overcoming a scare from Sebastian Baez, winning 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

The likes of Casper Ruud and Grigor Dimitrov also won their matches against Christopher Eubanks and Aleksandar Vukic respectively.

On that note, let's take a look at the results for Day 5 of the Shanghai Masters.

Daniil Medvedev's title defense in Shanghai ended by Sebastian Korda

Daniil Medvedev in action at the China Open

Daniil Medvedev was beaten by Sebastian Korda in what was perhaps the biggest upset of Day 5 of the Shanghai Masters.

The Russian booked his place in the third round with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Cristian Garin. Here, he faced Sebastian Korda, and the first set was very tightly contested, eventually going to a tiebreak.

Medvedev had three set points during the tiebreak but the American saved them all before winning it 10-8 to take the first set. The second set saw Korda break the Russian's serve twice to win it 6-2 and reach the fourth round of the Shanghai Masters.

Here, he will take on 20th seed Francisco Cerundolo.

Andrey Rublev triumphs over Quentin Halys

Fifth seed Andrey Rublev started his campaign in Shanghai with a straight-set win over Quentin Halys.

Rublev broke early in the first set and this turned out to be decisive as he won 6-4 to lead in the match. The second set was very tightly contested with both players looking solid on their serve.

The Russian eventually made the break in the 11th game before holding serve to register a 6-4, 7-5 win. As a result, he booked his place in the third round of the Shanghai Masters.

Here, he will take on Adrian Mannarino.

Shanghai Masters 2023: Day 5 Results at a glance

Men's singles

(8) Casper Ruud def. (29) Christopher Eubanks 6-4, 6-2

(26) Sebastian Korda def. (2) Daniil Medvedev 7-6(8), 6-2

(6) Jannik Sinner def. (25) Sebastian Baez 3-6, 6-3, 6-2

Zhang Zhizhen def. Brandon Nakashima 7-6(2), 6-2

Lorenzo Sonego def. (10) Frances Tiafoe 2-6, 6-2, 6-3

(18) Grigor Dimitrov def. (Q) Aleksandar Vukic 6-4, 6-3

(5) Andrey Rublev def, Quentin Halys 6-4, 7-5

(19) Ben Shelton def. Roman Safiullin3-6, 6-3, 6-4

JJ Wolf def. (15) Cameron Norrie 6-3, 5-7, 7-6(4)

(30) Dan Evans def. Mikhail Kukushkin 6-2, 3-0 (ret'd)

(16) Hubert Hurkacz def. Yu Hsiou Hsu 6-4, 6-4

(20) Francisco Cerundolo def. Marton Fucsovics 3-6, 6-4, 7-5