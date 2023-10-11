Shanghai Masters 2023 Results Today: Grigor Dimitrov stuns Carlos Alcaraz to make the QF, Andrey Rublev ousts Tommy Paul | Day 8

The 2023 Shanghai Masters has witnessed plenty of upsets since the start of the event. The trend continued on Day 8 of the tournament, with top seed Carlos Alcaraz being the biggest casualty.

Dimitrov sent the Spaniard packing to reach the biggest quarterfinal of his season. Andrey Rublev's win over Tommy Paul has now made him the highest ranking player left in the draw.

Here's a quick look at all the drama from Day 8 of the Shanghai Masters:

Grigor Dimitrov scores his first win over Carlos Alcaraz

Grigor Dimitrov at the 2023 Shanghai Masters.

Prior to their fourth round clash, Dimitrov trailed Alcaraz 3-0 in their head-to-head. When the Bulgarian failed to close out the first set at 5-3 and lost it later on, it looked like he wasn't going to make any inroads in this rivalry.

But Dimitrov raised his level going forward, while Alcaraz started to miss more and more. The 32-year old kept at it and eventually managed to come out on top to defeat the World No. 2 5-7, 6-2, 6-4.

Dimitrov has now reached his first Masters quarterfinal of the season, and his first since last year's Monte-Carlo Masters as well. He's looking to win his first title since his triumph at the 2017 ATP Finals. He'll play against Nicolas Jarry in the next round.

Nicolas Jarry survives a challenge from Diego Schwartzman to make the last eight

Birthday boy Jarry scored a 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 win over Schwartzman to reach his maiden quarterfinal at the Masters 1000 level. The Chilean overcame a second set stumble and a spirited challenge from his opponent to reach this stage.

Jarry is now on the cusp of making his top 20 debut in the ATP rankings as well. He has quietly put together a pretty good season and given how he has played so far, he certainly has a shot at the title. As mentioned earlier, he'll face Dimitrov for a spot in the semifinals.

Ugo Humbert scores a dominant win over J.J. Wolf

Ugo Humbert at the 2023 Shanghai Masters.

Humbert continued his strong week at the Shanghai Masters with a convincing 6-1, 6-2 win over Wolf in the fourth round. He upset fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the previous round as well.

Humbert has now reached his second Masters quarterfinal, following his previous appearance at this stage at the 2020 Paris Masters. He started the season ranked outside the top 100, but has slowly made his way up the rankings.

The Frenchman is currently in top 40, but a title here could help him crack the top 20. Humbert will take on fifth seed Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals.

Andrey Rublev knocks out Tommy Paul to secure a quarterfinal berth

Rublev triumphed over Paul with a score of 7-5, 7-5 to reach the last eight at the Shanghai Masters. This marks his second Masters quarterfinal of the season. The only time he reached this stage before, he ended up winning the title, which was in Monte Carlo.

Rublev is also another step closer to qualifying for the ATP Finals. A title here would ensure his place at the year-end championships. As one of the two remaining players in the draw to have won a Masters title before, he'll be favored to win.

Shanghai Masters 2023: Day 8 results at a glance

Men's singles

(18) Grigor Dimitrov def. (1) Carlos Alcaraz: 5-7, 6-2, 6-3

(5) Andrey Rublev def. (12) Tommy Paul: 7-5, 7-5

(22) Nicolas Jarry def. Diego Schwartzman: 6-3, 5-7, 6-3

(32) Ugo Humbert def. J.J. Wolf: 6-1, 6-2

Men's doubles

(7) Horacio Zeballos/Marcel Granollers def. Stefanos Tsitsipas/Robin Hasse: 7-6 (2), 6-3

Cameron Norrie/Rinky Hijikata def. (5) Andres Molteni/Maximo Gonzalez: 6-4, 3-6, 10-8