On an eventful second day of the 2023 Shanghai Masters on Thursday, five qualifers advanced to the second round.

Terrence Atmane, Rinky Hijikata and Mikhail Kukushkin are through to the next round after beating Jordan Thompson, Laslo Djere and Alexandre Muller respectively. However, there were also some notable losers in the opening round.

So, let's recap how the second day unfolded at the Shanghai Masters on Thursday:

Lorenzo Sonego beats Philip Sekulic to open Shanghai Masters campaign

Lorenzo Sonego

Italy's Lorenzo Sonego opened his campaign at the Shanghai Masters with a comprehensive win over Australian qualifier Philip Sekulic.

After taking the opening set for the loss of three games, Sonego conceded only two games in the second as he improved to 24-25 this season and also 1-1 in Shanghai.

Having lost on his tournament debut four years ago, the World No. 59 is off the mark at the Masters 1000 event. He will face qualifier Terence Atmane in the next round.

Diego Schwartzman sees off Luca Van Assche

Diego Schwartzman

Argentine wildcard Diego Schwartzman faced a tough test in his Shanghai Open opener against young Frencman Luca Van Assche.

After dropping the first set 7-5, Schwartzman conceded only three games as he restored parity. He was even more emphatic in the decider - dropping just two games - to bring up his tenth win of the year in 32 matches.

The Argentine is now 2-3 at the event, snapping a three-match losing streak. Schwartzman next faces Yosuke Watanuki or Juncheng Shang for a place in the third round.

Aslan Karatsev stumbles in Shanghai Masters opener

Aslan Karatsev

Aslan Karatsev failed to cross his first-round hurdle at the Shanghai Masters, losing to Frenchman Quentin Halys.

After Halys took the opening set in a tiebreak, Karatsev forced a decider. However, he ran out of steam in the third set - winning only two games - as the Frenchman reached the second round.

Halys will take on fifth seed Andrey Rublev for a place in the Round of 32.

Shanghai Masters 2023: Day 2 Results at a glance

Matteo Arnaldi beat Alexei Popyrin 4-6, 6-3, 6-4

(Q) Terence Atmane beat Jordan Thompson 6-3, 3-6, 6-1

Gregoire Barrere beat Nuno Borges 6-2, 6-2

Arthur Fils beat Pavel Kotov 6-1, 6-4

Quentin Halys beat Aslan Karatsev 7-6(4), 3-6, 6-2

(Q) Rinky Hijikata beat Laslo Djere 7-6(4), 7-5

(Q) Mikhail Kukushkin beat Alexandre Muller 6-7(6), 6-3, 6-2

(WC) Diego Schwartzman beat Luca Van Assche 5-7, 6-3, 6-2

Lorenzo Sonego beat (Q) Philip Sekulic 6-3, 6-2

(Q) Chun-Hsin Tseng beat Alexander Shevchenko 3-6, 6-3, 6-2

Botic van de Zandschulp beat Christopher O'Connel 6-2, 6-7(2), 6-4

Aleksandar Vukic beat Roberto Carballes Baena 6-4, 7-6(7)

J.J. Wolf beat Pedro Cachin 3-6, 6-3, 6-4

(Q) Beibit Zhukayev beat (Q) Stefano Nepolitano 7-5, 7-5