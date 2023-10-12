Shanghai Masters 2023 TV Schedule Today: Start time, order of play, live streaming details, and more | Day 10

Day 10 of the Shanghai Masters will see the remaining men's singles quarterfinals take place along with the first semifinal of the men's doubles event.

Action on Stadium Court will start with seventh seeds Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos facing Cameron Norrie and Rinky Hijikata. The former duo are yet to lose a set in the tournament. Whichever pair out of the two comes out on top, will face either fourth seeds Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden or Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul in the final of the Shanghai Masters.

The third quarterfinal of the men's singles event will see 18th seed Grigor Dimitrov take on 22nd Nicolas Jarry after eliminating Carlos Alcaraz in the Round of 16. The two will lock horns for the third time, with the Chilean winning both of their prior meetings.

Fifth seed Andrey Rublev is the highest-ranked player left in the tournament and he will take on 32nd seed Ugo Humbert in what will be the fifth meeting between the two. Their head-to-head is currently tied at 2-2.

We already have one semifinal decided, with 26th seed Sebastian Korda taking on 16th seed Hubert Hurkacz. Both players won their respective quarterfinals by coming back from a set down, with Korda beating Ben Shelton 6-7(10), 6-2, 7-6(6) while Hurkacz triumphed 4-6, 6-1, 6-3 over Fabian Marozsan.

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 10 of the Shanghai Masters.

Schedule for Day 10 of the Shanghai Masters 2023

Stadium Court

Starting at 2 pm local time: (7) Marcel Granollers / Horacio Zeballos vs Cameron Norrie / Rinky Hijikata

Not before 4:30 pm local time: (18) Grigor Dimitrov vs (22) Nicolas Jarry

Not before 8: 30 pm local time: (5) Andrey Rublev vs (32) Ugo Humbert

Shanghai Masters 2023 TV schedule

Time Matches Channel Starting at 2 pm local time Semifinal (men's singles and men's doubles) Tennis Channel

Where to watch Shanghai Masters 2023?

Viewers in the US, Australia, UK, and Canada can watch the tournament's Day 10 matches live on the following channels and sites:

USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action at the Shanghai Masters live on Tennis Channel.

UK: UK fans can follow the action at the Masters 1000 event on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN to watch the live action in Shanghai.

Australia: Fans down under can catch all the action in Shanghai live on the beIN Sports.