Shanghai Masters 2023 TV Schedule Today: Start time, order of play, live streaming details, and more | Day 11

Day 11 of the Shanghai Masters will see the semifinals of the men's singles event take place along with the second semifinal of men's doubles.

Action on Stadium Court will start with the men's doubles semifinal between fourth seeds Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden and the French pair of Sadiio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul. Whichever pair wins will take on seventh seeds Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos in the final.

The first men's singles semifinal will see 16th seed Hubert Hurkacz face 26th seed Sebastian Korda. The two will lock horns for the third time, with their head-to-head currently tied at 1-1. The last meeting between them took place at the Australian Open, with Korda winning 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 1-6, 7-6(7).

The winner of this match will face either fifth seed Andrey Rublev or 18th seed Grigor Dimitrov. The two players will square off for the seventh time, with their head-to-head currently tied at 3-3. The last encounter between Rublev and Dimitrov came in the Round of 16 of last year's Erste Bank Open in Vienna, with the latter winning 6-3, 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals.

All of the men's singles semifinalists in Shanghai are in the last four of the tournament for the very first time in their respective careers.

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 11 of the Shanghai Masters.

Schedule for Day 11 of Shanghai Masters 2023

Andrey Rublev in action against Ugo Humbert in Shanghai

Stadium Court

Starting at 2 pm local time: (4) Rohan Bopanna / Matthew Ebden vs Sadio Doumbia / Fabien Reboul

Not before 4: 30 local time: (16) Hubert Hurkacz vs (26) Sebastian Korda

Not before 8 pm local time: (5) Andrey Rublev vs (18) Grigor Dimitrov

Shanghai Masters 2023 TV schedule

Time Matches Channel Starting at 2 pm local time Semifinal (men's singles and men's doubles) Tennis Channel

Where to watch Shanghai Masters 2023?

Viewers in the US, Australia, UK, and Canada can watch the Masters 1000 tournament's Day 11 matches live on the following channels and sites:

USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action at the Shanghai Masters live on Tennis Channel.

UK: UK fans can follow the action at the Masters 1000 event on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN to watch the live action in Shanghai.

Australia: Fans down under can catch all the action in Shanghai live on the beIN Sports.