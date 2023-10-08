Shanghai Masters 2023 TV Schedule Today: Start time, order of play, live streaming details, and more | Day 6

The sixth day of main draw action at the 2023 Shanghai Masters on Monday will see eight men's singles third-round, and three men's doubles second- and third-round matches.
Some of the top matches include top seed Carlos Alcaraz continuing his Shanghai Masters debut campaign against 30th seed Dan Evans, fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas taking on Ugo Humbert, and Andrey Rublev playing Adrian Mannarino.
Alcaraz opened his campaign for a maiden Shanghai title with a straight-set win over Gregoire Barrere. Tsitsipas got his campaign underway at the Masters 1000 tournament by seeing off Rinky Hijikata, while Rublev beat Quentin Halys in his opener.
On that note, here's a look at the schedule on the sixth day of the Shanghai Masters, along with the start times, order of play and streaming details:
Schedule for Day 6 of Shanghai Masters 2023
All times are as per local time unless mentioned otherwise
Stadium Court
Starting at 12:30 pm
(18) Grigor Dimitrov vs (13) Karen Khachanov
Not before 1:30 pm
(WC) Diego Schwartzman vs (7) Taylor Fritz
Not before 6:30 pm
(1) Carlos Alcaraz vs (30) Dan Evans
Followed by
(4) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (32) Ugo Humbert
Showcourt 3
Starting at 12:30 pm
(12) Tommy Paul vs Arthur Fils
Followed by
(31) Adrian Mannarino vs (5) Andrey Rublev
Followed by
Lorenzo Sonego vs (22) Nicolas Jarry
Followed by
Matteo Arnaldi vs J.J. Wolf
Grandstand 2
Starting at 1:00 pm
Round of 32: Hubert Hurkacz/Ben Shelton vs Rinky Hijikata/Cameron Norrie
Followed by
Round of 32: (3) Rajeev Ram/Joe Salisbury vs Alternate
Followed by
Round of 16: (WC) Gonzalo Escobar/Aleksandr Nedovyesov vs (2) Wesley Koolhof/Neal Skupski
Followed by
Round of 16: (8) Marcelo Arevalo/Jean-Julien Rojer vs Kevin Krawietz/Tim Puetz
Court 4
Starting 3:00 pm
Round of 16: Jamie Murray/Michael Venus vs (5) Maximo Gonzalez/Andres Molteni
Round of 32: Karen Khachanov/Andrey Rublev vs Francisco Cerundolo/Tomas Martin Etcheverry
Shanghai Masters 2023 TV Schedule
Where to watch Shanghai Masters 2023
Viewers in the US, Australia, UK, and Canada can watch the matches on Day 6 of the tournament live on the following channels and sites:
USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action on Tennis Channel.
UK: UK fans can follow the action at the Masters 1000 event on Amazon Prime Video.
Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN to watch the live action.
Australia: Fans down under can catch all the action in Shanghai live on the beIN Sports.