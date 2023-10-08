Shanghai Masters 2023 TV Schedule Today: Start time, order of play, live streaming details, and more | Day 6

The sixth day of main draw action at the 2023 Shanghai Masters on Monday will see eight men's singles third-round, and three men's doubles second- and third-round matches.

Some of the top matches include top seed Carlos Alcaraz continuing his Shanghai Masters debut campaign against 30th seed Dan Evans, fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas taking on Ugo Humbert, and Andrey Rublev playing Adrian Mannarino.

Alcaraz opened his campaign for a maiden Shanghai title with a straight-set win over Gregoire Barrere. Tsitsipas got his campaign underway at the Masters 1000 tournament by seeing off Rinky Hijikata, while Rublev beat Quentin Halys in his opener.

On that note, here's a look at the schedule on the sixth day of the Shanghai Masters, along with the start times, order of play and streaming details:

Schedule for Day 6 of Shanghai Masters 2023

All times are as per local time unless mentioned otherwise

Stadium Court

Starting at 12:30 pm

(18) Grigor Dimitrov vs (13) Karen Khachanov

Not before 1:30 pm

(WC) Diego Schwartzman vs (7) Taylor Fritz

Not before 6:30 pm

(1) Carlos Alcaraz vs (30) Dan Evans

Followed by

(4) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (32) Ugo Humbert

Showcourt 3

Starting at 12:30 pm

(12) Tommy Paul vs Arthur Fils

Followed by

(31) Adrian Mannarino vs (5) Andrey Rublev

Followed by

Lorenzo Sonego vs (22) Nicolas Jarry

Followed by

Matteo Arnaldi vs J.J. Wolf

Grandstand 2

Starting at 1:00 pm

Round of 32: Hubert Hurkacz/Ben Shelton vs Rinky Hijikata/Cameron Norrie

Followed by

Round of 32: (3) Rajeev Ram/Joe Salisbury vs Alternate

Followed by

Round of 16: (WC) Gonzalo Escobar/Aleksandr Nedovyesov vs (2) Wesley Koolhof/Neal Skupski

Followed by

Round of 16: (8) Marcelo Arevalo/Jean-Julien Rojer vs Kevin Krawietz/Tim Puetz

Court 4

Starting 3:00 pm

Round of 16: Jamie Murray/Michael Venus vs (5) Maximo Gonzalez/Andres Molteni

Round of 32: Karen Khachanov/Andrey Rublev vs Francisco Cerundolo/Tomas Martin Etcheverry

Shanghai Masters 2023 TV Schedule

Timing Matches Broadcaster 12:30 - 9 pm local time Third round (Men's singles), Second and third round (Men's doubles) Tennis Channel

Where to watch Shanghai Masters 2023

Viewers in the US, Australia, UK, and Canada can watch the matches on Day 6 of the tournament live on the following channels and sites:

USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action on Tennis Channel.

UK: UK fans can follow the action at the Masters 1000 event on Amazon Prime Video.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN to watch the live action.

Australia: Fans down under can catch all the action in Shanghai live on the beIN Sports.