Shanghai Masters 2023 TV Schedule Today: Start time, order of play, live streaming details, and more | Day 8

The eighth day of main draw action at the 2023 Shanghai Masters on Wednesday (October 11) will feature four fourth-round men's singles and two men's doubles matches. In singles, six seeds and a wildcard, while in doubles, two seeded teams will be in action.

Some of the day's top singles matches include top seed Carlos Alcaraz continuing his quest for a maiden Shanghai title against 18th seed Grigor Dimitrov. The Spaniard is coming off a straight-set win over Dan Evans in the third round.

Alcaraz rallied from a break down to take the opening set in a tie-break. He then conceded four games in the second set to improve to 41-1 in 2023 against opponents ranked outside the top 20. Overall, the Spaniard is now 63-8 on the season and the 2023 wins leader.

In other singles action, fifth seed Andrey Rublev will take on 12th seed Tommy Paul. The Russian took out 31st seed Adrian Mannarino in the previous round in straight sets, 6-3, 6-0.

In doubles, the fifth-seeded Argentinian pair of Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni will take on Rinky Hijikata and Cameron Norrie.

On that note, here's a look at the schedule for the eighth day of the Shanghai Masters, along with the start times, order of play and streaming details:

Schedule for Day 8 of Shanghai Masters 2023

All times are as per local time unless mentioned otherwise.

Stadium Court

Starting at 12:30 pm

(22) Nicolas Jarry vs (WC) Diego Schwartzman.

Followed by

(32) Ugo Humbert vs J.J. Wolf.

Not before 6:30 pm

(1) Carlos Alcaraz vs (18) Grigor Dimitrov.

Followed by

(5) Andrey Rublev vs (12) Tommy Paul.

Showcourt 3

Starting at 1:30 pm

(5) Maximo Gonzalez/Andres Molteni vs Rinky Hijikata/Cameron Norrie.

Followed by

(7) Marcel Granollers/Horacio Zeballos vs Robin Haase/Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Shanghai Masters 2023 TV Schedule

Timing Matches Broadcaster 12:30 - 9 pm local time Fourth round (Men's singles), Quarterfinals (Men's doubles) Tennis Channel

Where to watch Shanghai Masters 2023?

Viewers in the US, Australia, UK, and Canada can watch the tournament's Day 8 matches live on the following channels and sites:

USA: Viewers in the United States can catch all the action on Tennis Channel

UK: UK fans can follow the action at the Masters 1000 event on Amazon Prime Video

Canada: Viewers in Canada can tune in to TSN to watch the live action

Australia: Fans down under can catch all the action in Shanghai live on the beIN Sports.