Shanghai Masters 2025 Schedule Day 8: Felix Auger Aliassime, Alexander Zverev & others in action - TV schedule, order of play, and live streaming details

Alexander Zverev and Felix Auger Aliassime will lead the action on Day 8 of the 2025 Shanghai Masters. Both players are scheduled to play their respective third-round encounters at the Masters 1000 event.
Zverev will take on Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech for a place in the last-16, while Auger Aliassime will lock horns with Dutchman Jasper De Jong. Another Canadian Denis Shapovalov will also be playing his third-round encounter against Jiri Lehecka. Former champion Daniil Medvedev will also be in action as he plays Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.
With plenty of top-drawer action lined up, lets' take a look at the full schedule for Day 8 of the 2025 Shanghai Masters:
Shanghai Masters 2025: Schedule for Day 8
Stadium Court
Starting 12.30 pm local time: Kamil Majchrzak vs [7] Alex de Minaur
Followed by: [WC] Juncheng Shang vs Nuno Borges
Followed by: (Not Before 6.30 pm local time): [3] Alexander Zverev vs Arthur Rinderknech
Followed by: [18] Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) [16] Daniil Medvedev
Grandstand 2
Starting 12.30 pm local time: [12] Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Jesper de Jong
Followed by: [23] Denis Shapovalov vs [15] Jiri Lehecka
Followed by: [26] Luciano Darderi vs [8] Lorenzo Musetti
Followed by: Learner Tien vs [30] Cameron Norrie
Show court 3
Starting 12.30 pm local time: Austin Krajicek / Nikola Mektic vs [6] Christian Harrison / Evan King
Followed by: [1] Marcelo Arevalo / Mate Pavic vs Neal Skupski / John-Patrick Smith
Followed by: John Peers / Jan Zielinski vs [ALT] Jakob Schnaitter / Mark Wallner
Followed by: [WC] Yunchaokete Bu / Ray Ho vs [2] Harri Heliovaara / Henry Patten
Shanghai Masters 2025: Where to watch
Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to keep up with the action at the Shanghai Masters 2025:
USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus
UK - Sky Sports
Canada - TSN
Shanghai Masters 2025: Match Timings
The first match on all courts will get underway at 12.30 pm local time. The main show court at the venue, the Stadium Court, will also host the night session starting from 6.30 pm The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day 8 of the tournament are as follows: