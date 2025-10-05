Shanghai Masters 2025 Schedule Day 8: Felix Auger Aliassime, Alexander Zverev & others in action - TV schedule, order of play, and live streaming details

Alexander Zverev and Felix Auger Aliassime will lead the action on Day 8 of the 2025 Shanghai Masters. Both players are scheduled to play their respective third-round encounters at the Masters 1000 event.

Ad

Zverev will take on Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech for a place in the last-16, while Auger Aliassime will lock horns with Dutchman Jasper De Jong. Another Canadian Denis Shapovalov will also be playing his third-round encounter against Jiri Lehecka. Former champion Daniil Medvedev will also be in action as he plays Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

With plenty of top-drawer action lined up, lets' take a look at the full schedule for Day 8 of the 2025 Shanghai Masters:

Ad

Trending

Shanghai Masters 2025: Schedule for Day 8

Alex De Minaur will also be in action at Stadium Court. (Source: Getty)

Stadium Court

Ad

Starting 12.30 pm local time: Kamil Majchrzak vs [7] Alex de Minaur

Followed by: [WC] Juncheng Shang vs Nuno Borges

Followed by: (Not Before 6.30 pm local time): [3] Alexander Zverev vs Arthur Rinderknech

Followed by: [18] Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) [16] Daniil Medvedev

Grandstand 2

Starting 12.30 pm local time: [12] Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Jesper de Jong

Followed by: [23] Denis Shapovalov vs [15] Jiri Lehecka

Followed by: [26] Luciano Darderi vs [8] Lorenzo Musetti

Followed by: Learner Tien vs [30] Cameron Norrie

Show court 3

Ad

Starting 12.30 pm local time: Austin Krajicek / Nikola Mektic vs [6] Christian Harrison / Evan King

Followed by: [1] Marcelo Arevalo / Mate Pavic vs Neal Skupski / John-Patrick Smith

Followed by: John Peers / Jan Zielinski vs [ALT] Jakob Schnaitter / Mark Wallner

Followed by: [WC] Yunchaokete Bu / Ray Ho vs [2] Harri Heliovaara / Henry Patten

Shanghai Masters 2025: Where to watch

Daniil Medvedev is a former Shanghai Masters champion. (Source: Getty)

Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to keep up with the action at the Shanghai Masters 2025:

Ad

USA - Tennis Channel, TC Plus

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - TSN

Shanghai Masters 2025: Match Timings

Learner Tien will spearhead the American action. (Source: Getty)

The first match on all courts will get underway at 12.30 pm local time. The main show court at the venue, the Stadium Court, will also host the night session starting from 6.30 pm The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, the UK, and India for Day 8 of the tournament are as follows:

Country Start time (All courts) Start time (Stadium Court, evening session) USA, Canada October 6, 2025, 12.30 am ET October 6, 2025, 6 30 am ET UK October 6, 2025, 5.30 am BST October 6, 2025, 11.30 am BST India October 6, 2025, 10 am IST October 6, 2025, 4 pm IST

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vedant Chandel Vedant is an experienced journalist at Sportskeeda, having been part of the team since 2016. Known for his insightful coverage of Tennis, Hockey, and Olympic sports at the company, he has also been contributing to the Hindustan Times for the past 3 years.



Holding a Master's degree in English, and a PG Diploma in Print Journalism, Vedant's academic background equips him well for his journalism endeavors. He has covered the Olympics qualifiers on the ground, taken exclusive interviews with multiple Indian Olympians, and clinched Sportskeeda's prestigious Writer Award for Best Olympics Commentator in 2021.



While Vedant remains neutral on the Tennis GOAT debate, he holds a deep admiration for Tsvetana Pironkova and Petra Kvitova for their unparallelled grasscourt skills and personalities, along with Juan Martin del Potro. As for tournaments, his heart is undeniably drawn to Wimbledon, and when asked why, he simply states, "There's something about the grass."



Beyond his passion for sports, he enjoys traveling and has a soft spot for good movies. Know More