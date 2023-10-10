There is nothing that can keep World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz out of a tennis court. Just a day after his two-hour, 25-minute win against Dan Evans at the ongoing Shanghai Masters 2023, the Spaniard returned to the courts - this time as a spectator.

Alcaraz was seen soaking in the atmosphere as he keenly watched the Round of 16 match between Jannik Sinner and Ben Shelton on Tuesday (October 10).

Seeded sixth at the Shanghai Masters, Sinner was shown the door by 19th seed Shelton, who won 2-6, 6-3, 7-6(5). This is the biggest win in Shelton's career in terms of ranking.

Alcaraz has already lost to Sinner twice in their three matches so far this year. While Alcaraz beat Sinner 7-6(4), 6-3 at the Indian Wells Masters, he had to bite the dust at the Miami Masters (7-6, 4-6, 2-6) and the China Open (6-7, 1-6).

Carlos Alcaraz storms into 4R on Shanghai Masters debut

Carlos Alcaraz will meet Grigor Dimitrov in the fourth round. (PC: Getty Images)

Carlos Alcaraz moved a step closer to winning his seventh tour-level title of the season and his third ATP Masters title - after his Indian Wells and Madrid triumphs - as he advanced to the fourth round at the ongoing Shanghai Masters.

He will lock horns with 18th seed Grigor Dimitrov in the next round. Dimitrov beat Karen Khachanov 7-6(6), 6-4 in his third-round match.

Alcaraz beat Dan Evans 7-6(1), 6-4 in the third round after beginning his campaign with a win over Gregoire Barrere of France. If the Spaniard reaches the final, he will reclaim the World No. 1 ranking from Novak Djokovic. The Serb displaced Alcaraz from the top spot after his US Open win last month.

The World No. 2 now has a tour-leading 63 wins this year.