"Shanghai Masters is like Hunger Games of tennis" - Fans appalled as Francisco Comesana falls ill in 'brutal' conditions while facing Lorenzo Musetti

The prevailing hot and humid conditions at the Shanghai Masters took its toll on Argentine ATP star Francisco Comesana in the second round of men's singles action at the Masters 1000 event. The concerning development took place during the Argentine's clash against No. 8 seed Lorenzo Musetti and prompted many fans to voice their criticism of players being subjected to harsh weather conditions.Comesana and Musetti locked horns on Saturday, October 4, for a place in the third round of the prestigious ATP Masters 1000 hardcourt tournament in Shanghai. The relentless humidity though, eventually caught up with the 24-year-old Argentine, as he began feeling seriously lightheaded and was unable to play at one stage. Subsequently, the World No. 62 sat down on the court, with Lorenzo Musetti soon going to check up on him. The Italian, in an exemplary show of sportsmanship, even gave the Argentine an ice towel to help him feel better. Ultimately, Musetti won the match 6-4, 6-0.Fran Comesaña gets lightheaded due to humidity. Musetti assists him with the ice towel byu/LateFloor3196 intennisFans spanning Reddit and X (formerly Twitter) were quick to call out the Shanghai Masters as well as tennis' governing bodies for subjecting players to unfavorable playing conditions repeatedly.&quot;This tournament is like the hunger games of tennis, every player is just trying to survive,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Players shouldn't be made to play in these conditions....but I don't think the tour will care unless someone gets seriously sick,&quot; commented another.&quot;Something serious is gonna happen one day and ATP is gonna be like OMG we would have never predicted that. Same with concussions in football,&quot; another fan chimed in.&quot;As Meddy (Daniil Medvedev) said:,&quot; one added, along with a video of the Russian complaining about the weather conditions at the 2023 US Open.&quot;I feel so sorry for all of them as the conditions look brutal,&quot; stated another fan.&quot;Outdoor tennis may be unplayable in many countries in the near future,&quot; yet another fan weighed in.&quot;I don't remember the last time I played in humidity like this&quot; - Novak Djokovic after beginning Shanghai Masters 2025 campaign with hard-fought winNovak Djokovic during a press conference at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships (Source: Getty)Francisco Comesana reeling from the ill effects of excessive humidity wasn't a one-off at the 2025 Shanghai Masters. Former No. 1, 24-time Major champion and record four-time winner in Shanghai, Novak Djokovic, also raised concerns about the conditions after beginning his campaign with a straight-set yet hard-fought win over Marin Cilic in the second round.&quot;It's crazy humid, to be honest. I don't recall the weather being so humid in China. I don't remember the last time I played in humidity like this. It is what it is… It's the same for me, my opponent, and every other player. You just have to accept it, deal with it. A lot of sweating. The laundry bills will be quite high this week, but that's okay,&quot; the Serb said.The humidity at the Shanghai Masters was so intense during Djokovic's match against Cilic that at one stage, the Serb resorted to using sawdust to keep his hands sweat-free as much as possible.