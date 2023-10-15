Shanghai Masters prize money breakdown: How much did 2023 champion Hubert Hurkacz and runner-up Andrey Rublev win?

The 2023 Shanghai Masters came to an end with Hubert Hurkacz winning the men's singles tournament by beating Andrey Rublev in the final.

Hurkacz started the match well and won the first set 6-3 before the Russian bounced back to take the second by the same margin and force the match into a decider. The final set saw the Pole saving a break point in the third game before squandering a championship point in the tenth.

The set eventually went to a tiebreak which turned out to be an enthralling one. Both players saved championship points but it was Hurkacz who triumphed by taking the tiebreak 10-8 to win his second Masters 1000 title and seventh singles title.

The total prize pool at the Shanghai Masters is $8,800,000 and Hurkacz's performances will fetch him $1,262,220 while runner-up Rublev will earn $662,360.

Sebastian Korda and Grigor Dimitrov lost in the semifinals in Shanghai, and they will each earn $352,635 while the players who were eliminated in the quarterfinals will each pocket $184,465.

The competitors who were ousted in the fourth round of the Masters 1000 event will each be paid $96,955 while those beaten in the third round have earned themselves $55,770 each. Players who lost in the second round will receive a prize money of $30,885 while those who were eliminated in the opening round will earn $18,660.

The individuals who did not make it to the main draw of the Shanghai Masters will also take home some prize money, with the contestants who lost in the second qualifying round earning $9,440 while those who were defeated in the first round of qualifiers pocketing $5,150.

Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos won the men's doubles title at the Shanghai Masters

Horacio Zeballos and Marcel Granollers with the men's doubles winners' trophies in Shanghai

Seventh seeds Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos won the men's doubles title at the Shanghai Masters by defeating fourth seeds Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden in the final.

Bopanna and Ebden started the match well and took the opening set via a tiebreak. However, Granollers and Zeballos fought back in the second set and won it 6-4 to force the match into a tiebreaker. The Spanish-Argentine duo won this 10-7 to win the men's doubles tournament in Shanghai.

This is the first title for Granollers and Zeballos since June 2022 when they won the Halle Open, and they will be awarded a prize money of $436,730. Runners-up Bopanna and Ebden will pocket $231,660.

The pairs who lost in the semifinals will each earn $123,550 while those exiting in the quarterfinals will each be paid $62,630. The teams who were ousted in the second round in Shanghai will each be paid $33,640 while those who lost in the opening round will each receive $18,020.