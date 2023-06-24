Juan Martin del Potro recently joined tennis greats Carlos Moya, Marat Safin, and David Ferrer at a tennis exhibition event in Hangzhou, China.

The event, which marked the unofficial start of professional tennis in China after a 4-year hiatus, took place at the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Center. All four men dazzled the crowd with a doubles match. Del Potro partnered with Moya, while Ferrer and Safin teamed up.

The Argentine later took to Twitter to share pictures from their match and highlighted the "privilege" of once again playing with some of the greats of men's tennis.

"Sharing a court with these legends is a privilege," Del Potro tweeted.

Britsh tennis star Emma Raducanu was also due to feature at the China exhibition, but she withdrew at the last moment due to flu symptoms. She was the only WTA player to take part in the event.

Several Chinese players, including Li Zhe, He Yecong, Wang Xiaofei, and Wang Fa, are also set to play in the tournament, which started on June 22 and will end on June 25.

Juan Martin del Potro hopes to have one last dance at the US Open 2023

Juan Martin del Potro after winning 2009 US Open

Juan Martin del Potro last played a match on the ATP Tour at the Argentina Open in February 2022. The 34-year-old lost his opening match to compatriot Federico Delbonis and broke down in tears on the court amid rumors that it was his last tour-level appearance.

However, Del Potro recently opened up about his desire to return to the court one last time before hanging up his racket. He hopes to do so at the 2023 US Open.

In an interview with Pangina12, an Argentinian publication, Juan Martin del Potro professed his wish to compete at Flushing Meadows, but also admitted that his health and physical condition might not allow him to take the court.

“With the US Open I have an internal desire, that is to step on the court for the last time and play a worthy game. My health sends me messages that are not compatible with that desire. If in a month, the body tells me that I can't do it, that I choose another way to close my career, I'm going to listen to it. But every day, I get up to fulfill my wish until I have to make an announcement," he said.

Del Potro won the biggest title of his career in New York when he defeated five-time defending champion Roger Federer in the final of the 2009 US Open to claim his sole Grand Slam title.

The Argentinian's second Major final also came at the US Open, when he lost to Novak Djokovic in the 2018 final.

