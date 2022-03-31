Shaun White picks Serena Williams as one of the top female athletes who have inspired him, calls her an "incredible and hilarious" person

In a recent Q&A session, renowned American snowboarder Shaun White heaped huge praise on Serena Williams, picking her as "one of the top female athletes who has inspired him." Calling her an "incredible and hilarious" person, White lauded the 23-time Grand Slam champion for her incredibly long career and also recalled the time she hung out with him at a Halloween party.

"I would say Serena Williams. She is incredible, just how long her career has been and everything she represents and she's hilarious because we hang out sometimes, one time it was Halloween. She came to my party," said White.

Former World No. 1 Williams and White are great friends and she has always been seen in support of the latter during his matches. Although Williams couldn't show her presence, she wished him all the best through twitter.

Apart from Williams, White also took the names of renowned American gymnast Kerry Strug, American Alpine Sky Racer Lindsey Vonn and American snowboarder Chloe Kim while disclosing all the other "female athletes who he looks up to."

Martine St-Victor @MartineMontreal



Applauding Simone Biles for what she did today - refusing the mental pain - is, I find, progress.

#Tokyo2020 I remember the various headlines out of Atlanta in 1996: Kerry Strug had won the gold, despite the pain. And we all applauded it. It was, after all, quite the feat.Applauding Simone Biles for what she did today - refusing the mental pain - is, I find, progress. I remember the various headlines out of Atlanta in 1996: Kerry Strug had won the gold, despite the pain. And we all applauded it. It was, after all, quite the feat.Applauding Simone Biles for what she did today - refusing the mental pain - is, I find, progress.#Tokyo2020 https://t.co/pAPj6yGpRU

"The first one that inspired me the most was Kerri Strug. She was in the Women's US Gymnastics and she injured her ankle and did the jump anyways to win the gold for America and her friends and that was crazy," mentioned White.

Fortnite @FortniteGame



Two-time gold medal champion



fn.gg/chloe-kim Dare to dream like a dragonTwo-time gold medal champion @ChloeKim is sliding in from the half-pipe to the Island in our latest Icon Series. Dare to dream like a dragon 🐉❄️Two-time gold medal champion @ChloeKim is sliding in from the half-pipe to the Island in our latest Icon Series.fn.gg/chloe-kim https://t.co/4QGsleNGwA

"Lindsey Vonn, legend, she's gone through so much in her career and just dominated, and then I would have to say Chloe Kim, you are a beast and you keep collecting golds and you are awesome," concluded the American snowboarder.

Serena Williams has not played professional tennis since Wimbledon in 2021

Serena Williams at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships

Williams was last witnessed on the court at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships, where she injured her leg and retired from her first-round encounter against Aliaksandra Sasnovich. Williams has not played a professional tennis match since.

wta @WTA Seven-time @Wimbledon champion @serenawilliams ended her 2021 campaign after just six-and-a-half games on Centre Court Seven-time @Wimbledon champion @serenawilliams ended her 2021 campaign after just six-and-a-half games on Centre Court 💔

Although she recently featured as a host alongside her sister Venus Williams at the Oscars in a magnificent pink gown, the 40-year-old is still not ready to feature on the court as she is currently recovering from her hamstring injury.

Currently ranked 240th in the world, Williams' comeback to the WTA tour remains uncertain.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan