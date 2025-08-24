"She already left": Newly-wed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina puts married life at risk with hilarious wife joke at US Open

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina cracked a risky joke about his wife before turning heartfelt after enjoying a straight-sets win in his 2025 US Open campaign-opener. The Spanish tennis player married Paloma Amatiste in June.On Sunday, the 18th seed Fokina took on Alexander Shevchenko in the first round of the 2025 US Open. The 26-year-old Spaniard, fresh off his final in Washington and multiple wins in Canada, was ruthless against the Kazakh. Fokina won the match 6-1, 6-1, 6-2.After the match, in his on-court interview, Fokina was asked about his married life. Cracking a risky joke, the Spaniard said:&quot;Well, she already left.&quot;An awkward moment lingered on court, though Fokina quickly reassured that his wife was still by his side, before slipping in another risky joke:&quot;I mean, everything is the same... Maybe, she is more powerful now&quot;When asked in what way, he said:&quot;In the way that, 'You need to go there.' 'You need to do this.' I have to be like, 'Okay, Okay.'Turning more heartfelt and grateful, he added:&quot;I'm grateful I married an amazing woman. Very lucky to have her by my side till we die.&quot;Fokina married Paloma on June 14, 2025, at the Finca Cortesin in Casares, Spain. ATP star Arthur Fils, a close friend of Fokina, was present as well.&quot;I think it was the day that I had more nerves than, for example, on court&quot; - Alejandro Davidovich Fokina about his wedding dayAlejandro Davidovich Fokina at the 2025 US Open - Source: GettyCompeting in Eastbourne a few days after his wedding, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina opened up about the nerves he felt during his wedding in an interview with Express.&quot;I think it was the day that I had more nerves than for example, on court. In the end. it was a sunny day, it was a perfect day, and the sea had no waves. That was amazing,&quot; he said (via Tennis.com)He also spoke about his close friendship with Arthur Fils, saying it meant a lot to have him by his side on his wedding day.&quot;I have very good relationship with him and he was there until three days before the wedding, and we spent a lot of time together and everything then... We create a very good friendship,&quot; Alejandro Davidovich Fokina said.Fokina added that his bond with Fils is unlike most friendships on tour. While he shares good terms with players like Carlos Alcaraz and Roberto Bautista Agut, his connection with Fils stands out as they regularly keep in touch, checking in on each other’s lives and injuries.For now, Fokina’s attention turns to the opening-round clash between Roberto Carballes Baena and Arthur Rinderknech, with the winner set to meet him in the second round.