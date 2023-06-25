"She is always by my side; if she starts to cry, I'll be there" - Angelique Kerber on training beside her 4-month-old daughter Liana

Angelique Kerber recently spoke about training with her daughter Liana in attendance, revealing that the four-month-old never leaves her side.

The German gave birth to her first child in February earlier this year, months after announcing her pregnancy just before the 2022 US Open. She told Bild in a recent interview about her relationship with her daughter, remarking that the toddler stays in a stroller by her side at all times, even when she's on the court.

The former World No. 1 joked that she's lucky that Liana sleeps a lot, adding that even if her child wakes up and starts crying, she will be right beside her immediately.

"Until now, she is always by my side, sometimes in the stroller and sometimes on the pitch. Otherwise, only with the family, but never far away. This has now worked out well. Luckily, she sleeps very well and a lot. But if she starts to cry, I'll be there," Angelique Kerber said.

Angelique Kerber then spoke about the possibility of her returning to the highest level of competition post-pregnancy, adding that she's looking forward to the challenge even if it won't be easy when she turns 36 next year.

"We'll see, but otherwise I wouldn't accept the challenge. I've always been lucky not to have had any major injuries, but of course I'm aware that it won't be easy at 36.

"I want to get back to my sport, my work and do what I love. Other mothers in their professions will certainly be able to understand that," Angelique Kerber said.

Angelique Kerber planning to return to action before 2024 Australian Open

2016 Australian Open - Day 13

Initially, Angelique Kerber, who was last seen in action at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, hoped to be back in time for the US Open this year after her pregnancy.

However, the timeline has been delayed, with the German now announcing that she will make her comeback in 2024 with a plan to be fit in time before the Australian Open, which she won in 2016.

"I will return when the new season starts with the clear goal of playing the Australian Open in 2024. This also includes the preparatory tournaments in January in Australia, maybe the United Cup for Germany. Returning to the Grand Slam tournament in Melbourne would be a dream," Kerber said.

Poll : 0 votes