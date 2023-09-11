"She ate that right on up" - Tennis fans delighted by Aryna Sabalenka's World No. 1 photoshoot

Aryna Sabalenka reached World No. 1 on the WTA ranking for the first time in her career. The Belarusian achieved the feat after an incredible run at the 2023 US Open, which saw her reach the final.

The 25-year-old began the hard court Major as the No. 2 seed and was in contention to dethrone Iga Swiatek at the top of women's ranking depending on the results of the tournament. The No. 1 milestone was confirmed when Swiatek's title defense in New York ended in the fourth round to Jelena Ostapenko on Monday, September 4.

As with any WTA World No. 1, Aryna Sabalenka took part in an official photoshoot and posed with the runners-up Chris Evert trophy in a chic pantsuit. Tennis fans were impressed by the images and praised the Belarusian's fashion sense and posing skills.

"Oh she ate that right on up," a fan wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

"They always manage to absolutely slay for the world no.1 trophy photoshoot, another fan hailed.

Expand Tweet

"Whatever multinational corporation this woman is starting, I'm in," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

"Ughhhhhh she ate and left no crumb. Period," another fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Here are some more fan reactions to Aryna Sabalenka's World No. 1 photoshoot:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Here's a look into Aryna Sabalenka's impressive form in 2023

Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka's has arguably been the top-performing player on the 2023 WTA Tour. In addition to winning the Australian Open (her first Grand Slam title), Sabalenka also progressed to the semifinals of the French Open and the Wimbledon Championships, as well as the final of the US Open. The Belarusian also won the WTA 500 Adelaide 1 in January and the WTA 1000 Madrid Open in May and finished runner-up in the WTA 1000 Indian Wells Open and WTA 500 Stuttgart Open.

As a result, she has ascended to the World No. 1 ranking and is also No. 1 in the race to the WTA Finals, qualifying for the tournament, which will take place in Cancun, Mexico, from October 29 to November 5. Other players who have entered the year-end championship are Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina, and Coco Gauff. Jessica Pegula, Marketa Vondrousova, Karolina Muchova, and Ons Jabeur currently comprise the top 8.

After becoming the top-ranking women's player, Sabalenka achieved another milestone: becoming the 8th player in WTA history to have held both the singles and doubles World No. 1 ranking. The Belarusian, who has two doubles Major titles (2019 US Open and 2021 Australian Open with Elise Mertens), became doubles World No. 1 in February of 2021.