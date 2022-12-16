"She came so close to playing really well again and going far, so I think deep down it really annoys her"- Tommy Haas on Serena Williams 

Former World No. 2 Tommy Haas entertained the possibility of Serena Williams making a comeback to tennis.

The 41-year-old announced her retirement from the sport a few months back, claiming that this season would be her last. Her last tournament was the US Open where she reached the third round of the singles event before losing to Ajla Tomljanovic.

She also partnered with her sister Venus Williams in the women's doubles competition, the pair losing to Linda Noskova and Lucie Hradecka in the first round.

While speaking to the Eurosport Germany tennis podcast Das Gelbe vom Ball, Tommy Haas said that he felt Serena Williams would say that she would play one more time. He claimed that retirement would annoy the American deep down as she came close to playing well again.

"Serena had an incredible, long and strong career. But I have the feeling that she is going to come back and say, 'I'm going to play one more time'. She came so close to playing really well again and going far, so I think deep down it really annoys her. She might really be thinking about whether she wants to try again. I may be wrong because I'm not that close [to her]," Tommy Haas said.

The former World No. 2 added that it would all depend on how Serena felt physically and mentally and whether she had the desire to return.

"It will mostly depend on how it looks mentally, how she feels physically and whether she has the desire to torture herself like that again after achieving so much. Serena also does a lot of things off the court and is a mother," Haas said.

Serena Williams finished her short 2022 season with 3 wins out of 7 singles matches.

Caroline Wozniacki on why Serena Williams won't return to the WTA Tour

Serena Williams in action at the US Open

Caroline Wozniacki recently told Tennis Channel that Serena would not return to the WTA Tour because of the number of things going on in her life. She claimed that while the American loves tennis, she is too busy to get back on court.

"I don't think so, if she [Serena Williams] plays an exhibition I think that would be lucky but I don't think we will see her back playing on tour. Just so many things going on. I think she loves the game so much it's been her life for so many years but at the same time, she's busy," Wozniacki said.

Many of the greatest sporting icons in history have retired from their sport only to return years later for another stint. Do you think Serena will make a return? Let us know in the comments.

