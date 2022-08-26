"She changed my life at 13 by showing me what World No. 1 looked like" - Billie Jean King commemorates late tennis icon Althea Gibson's 95th birthday

Former World No. 1 Billie Jean King took to Twitter to commemorate fellow tennis icon, the late Althea Gibson on her 95th birthday on Thursday. King wrote a heartfelt message and posted it along with an old photo of Gibson with the Venus Rosewater Dish at Wimbledon.

"She changed my life at 13 by showing me what World No. 1 looked like. She broke the color barrier in tennis as the first Black person to win a major. She succeeded despite so much adversity. Today Althea Gibson would have turned 95. Let’s remember her always",Tweeted King.

Gibson played in the era prior to King's and became the first black tennis player ever to win a Grand Slam tournament - at the 1956 French Open. The late icon was praised for overcoming the color barrier which played a role in the long road to reaching racial equality in society.

Billie Jean King runs into basketball legend Steve Nash at WNBA playoffs

Billie Jean King at the Championships - Wimbledon

American tennis icon Billie Jean King ran into former NBA player and current head coach of the Brooklyn Nets, Steve Nash, at a WNBA playoffs match between the Chicago Sky and the New York Liberty on Tuesday night.

"A treat to spend some time last night with @SteveNash, one of the all-time greats, and head coach of the @BrooklynNets. #WNBAPlayoffs", Tweeted King.

The two athletes were pictured having a conversation courtside as both seemed to be in good spirits. Nash's team, the Brooklyn Nets, finished seventh in the Eastern Conference of the NBA last season. The 12-time Grand Slam singles winner has been seen attending various women's sports matches and tournaments such as Wimbledon and the WNBA playoffs as of late.

Billie Jean King is a known advocate for women's sports as she herself became the first sportswoman to earn $100 000 in a single year. This achievement paved the way for other female athletes towards equal pay amongst genders in sport.

The 78-year-old has won a total of 39 Grand Slams consisting of 12 singles titles, 16 women's doubles titles, and 11 mixed doubles titles.

