Chris Evert recently hailed fellow American icon Martina Navratilova on her decision to defect from what was then Czechoslovakia as a teenager in 1975, marveling at the courage she exhibiting in doing so.

Navratilova was awarded the silver medal by the President of the Senate of the Czech Republic last week, recognising her "outstanding achievements" in tennis as well as the courage she exhibited in being herself.

Upper house chief Milos Vystrcil, who presented the honor to the 18-time Grand Slam champion, took to social media afterwards to congratulate her, praising Martina Navratilova for breaking out of the "cage" and gaining her freedom.

"We lived in a cage, and you had the strength and courage to break that cage and fly out of it," he said. "You gained your freedom and became the best tennis player in the world. And you suffered and your family suffered. But you stuck to your guns. Sometimes, you have to suffer when you get your way. We should remember that."

Reflecting on the same, Chris Evert highlighted the fear and pain Navratilova and her family must have gone through prior to the decision. In the end, Navratillova chose freedom and to live life on her own terms -- a decision Evert respected to no end.

"Martina’s defection was courageous, especially at such a young age. We forget about the fear and pain she and her family had to go through. This was not an easy decision for her. She chose freedom, to live life on her own terms…huge respect," Evert tweeted.

Chris Evert @ChrissieEvert twitter.com/tennis/status/… TENNIS @Tennis



More from



tennis.com/baseline/artic… "We lived in a cage, and you had the strength and courage to break that cage and fly out of it." 🎖️More from @Martina 's homecoming to Prague, where she was honored with a silver medal from the Czech parliament @SenatCZ "We lived in a cage, and you had the strength and courage to break that cage and fly out of it." 🎖️More from @Martina's homecoming to Prague, where she was honored with a silver medal from the Czech parliament @SenatCZ:tennis.com/baseline/artic… Martina’s defection was courageous, especially at such a young age. We forget about the fear and pain she and her family had to go through. This was not an easy decision for her. She chose freedom, to live life on her own terms…huge respect Martina’s defection was courageous, especially at such a young age. We forget about the fear and pain she and her family had to go through. This was not an easy decision for her. She chose freedom, to live life on her own terms…huge respect 🙏👍❤️ twitter.com/tennis/status/…

"Martina Navratilova was one of the first people I told about my cancer" - Chris Evert

BNP Paribas WTA Finals: Singapore 2016 - Day Seven

Speaking in a recent essay she wrote where she reminisced about her cancer survival, Chris Evert revealed that Martina Navratilova was one of the first people she informed when she learned about her diagnosis. Interestingly, it was true the other way as well, as Evert turned out to be one of the first people to know when Navratilova was stricken with cancer herself.

Evert recalled how they were both in tears when they got to know they got cancer at the same time, revealing that they texted each other a lot at the time and became closer as a result of the shared experience.

"Martina Navratilova was one of the first people I told about my cancer, and I think I was one of the first people she told when she was diagnosed with cancer," Chris Evert said.

"It's just ironic that both of us experienced that at the same time. We had tears over it and we visited each other. We text each other a lot and we have gotten closer as a result. I'm looking forward to seeing her in Paris as well," she added.

Poll : 0 votes